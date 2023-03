NATURE'S FISH FINDERS Gulls dip and dart over Beaver Lake on March 6 2023 near Rocky Branch park. Gulls circling over the water are often feeding on bait fish such as threadfin shad. Game fish, particularly striped bass, may be feeding on shad below the gulls. These game fish can often be caught with lures that imitate minnows. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

