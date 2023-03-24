Netanyahu presses judicial plan

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to "mend the rift" in a nation deeply divided over his proposed overhaul of the country's judiciary. But he offered no details on how he intends to do so and gave no indication that he would slow down the plan.

Netanyahu delivered his appeal in a nationally televised address after another day of mass protests across the country and hours after his parliamentary coalition passed the first in a series of laws that make up the overhaul. His vague pledges were quickly rejected by the protest movement, which said it would continue to oppose "Netanyahu's attempt to become a dictator."

Protesters blocked traffic on main highways and scuffled with police in unrest that shows no sign of abating. Police used water cannons to disperse crowds, and dozens of people -- including leaders of the protest movement -- were arrested.

The government's plan has plunged the nearly 75-year-old nation into one of its worst domestic crises.

Netanyahu and his allies want to weaken the powers of the judiciary, saying unelected Supreme Court justices and other judges wield too much power.

Critics say the changes, which would give Netanyahu and his conservative allies the final say in choosing the country's judges, will destroy a delicate system of checks and balances. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest while he is on trial for multiple corruption charges.

In his speech, Netanyahu said he understood the concerns of both sides. He accused the Supreme Court of intervening in political issues but also acknowledged concerns by his opponents that a narrow parliamentary majority could impose its will and harm the rights of LGBTQ people, Palestinian citizens and other minorities.

"We will ensure the basic rights of all Israeli citizens -- Jews and non-Jews, secular and religious, women, the LGBTQ community, everyone without exception," he said. "I will do everything to calm the waters and mend the rift in the nation, because we are family."

As he spoke, thousands of people continued to march in cities across Israel, including a large crowd outside his private residence in Jerusalem. Netanyahu pushed back his departure on an official trip to Britain until 4 a.m. today to deal with the crisis.

His opponents quickly rejected the speech.

The grassroots protest movement said it would press ahead with the demonstrations, which have taken place weekly for the past three months.

"Tonight we saw a dictator-in-the-making who instead of stopping the legal coup, decided to continue with the hostile political takeover of the Supreme Court," it said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Netanyahu made clear he has "no intention of holding true dialogue." He called on "responsible" members of Netanyahu's Likud party to speak up against the plan.

Among Lapid's targets is Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a top Likud official who met with Netanyahu shortly before the speech.

According to Israeli media, Gallant voiced his concerns that objections by Israeli reservists and other security forces were hurting Israel's international image and power of deterrence. However, Gallant abruptly canceled a planned statement in which he was expected to call on Netanyahu to freeze the plan.

The opposition is rooted in broad swaths of society -- including business leaders and top legal officials. Even the country's military, seen as a beacon of stability by Israel's Jewish majority, is enmeshed in the political conflict, as some reservists are refusing to show up for duty over the changes. Israel's international allies have also expressed concern.

In a first step of the overhaul, Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition approved legislation that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his trial and claims of a conflict of interest. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu and encourages corruption.

The law to protect Netanyahu passed in a 61-47 vote in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, after a debate that ran through the night. It stipulates that a prime minister can only be deemed unfit to rule for health or mental reasons and that only he or his government can make that decision.