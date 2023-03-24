Simmons celebrates 120th anniversary

Simmons Bank celebrated its 120th anniversary Thursday by lighting up the town.

The bank, a subsidiary of Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff, planned to illuminate bank buildings and community spaces in red throughout its six-state footprint, including its two primary office buildings in Little Rock and three bridges that connect Little Rock and North Little Rock. Other celebrations were highlighted at Simmons' building in White Hall, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and an image on the video screen at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

"Simmons Bank was built on a strong foundation and conservative discipline that has allowed us forge long-lasting relationships and trust with our customers that in many cases extend for generations," said George Makris, Jr. executive chairman of Simmons Bank.

Pine Bluff recognized Thursday as "Simmons Bank's Birthday" and Little Rock, Memphis and Fort Worth proclaimed "Simmons Bank Day."

Simmons has $27.5 billion in assets and 230 branches in six states. Independent research has cited Simmons as one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies to pay a dividend for 100+ uninterrupted years.

-- Andrew Moreau

Shoe repair building sold in Hot Springs

The building at 829 Central Ave. in downtown Hot Springs, home to John's Shoe Hospital, has been sold by Burt McFarland to MyRedAnnie 32 LLC, a news release said.

The shoe repair store "has been a fixture in Hot Springs since 1908, when it was opened by Pius Walkowitz," the release said.

The new owners, Scott and Katie Hamby, said they plan to renovate the building but have not decided on a purpose for the space.

Shoe Hospital owner David Garner, 83, said he plans to take time off and consider opening another store.

"When I bought this building, it came with a wonderful tenant," McFarland said. "Not only did I get a great historical building, but I also gained a great friend in Mr. Garner. ... I'm looking forward to seeing what the new owner does with the building."

The broker in the sale, Amber Henson, is owner of Urban Living and Development Inc. The sale price was not included in the news release.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index falls to 735.82, off 4.26

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 735.82, down 4.26.

"Equities closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite outperforming the S&P 500 Index as investors rotated towards the communication services and information technology sectors and away from energy and financials," said Leon Lants, managing directror at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.