BASEBALL

Hoskins suffers knee injury

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins needs surgery for a torn ACL after injuring his left knee Thursday fielding a grounder in a spring training game and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Phillies did not say when Hoskins would have the surgery or exactly how long the slugging first baseman might be sidelined. Hoskins hit 30 home runs with 79 RBI last season for the reigning National League champions. He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field. Hoskins, a free agent at the end of the season who turned 30 last week, hit six home runs in Philadelphia's playoff run last season.

Wainwright heads to IL

Adam Wainwright was in line for his seventh opening day start. Instead, the veteran St. Louis Cardinals right-hander will begin what's slated to be his final season on the injured list with a groin injury. Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Thursday before St. Louis' spring training game against the New York Yankees that Wainwright could miss several weeks. The 41-year-old apparently strained his groin in a workout before Team USA lost to Japan 3-2 in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. Wainwright went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA over eight innings to help the U.S. reach the final. Wainwright has gone 195-117 with a 3.38 ERA over 17 seasons with the Cardinals.

Braves' closer injured

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said Thursday. The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has "low-grade" inflammation and will not throw for seven days. Iglesias was expected to move into the closer's role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.

GOLF

Lopez tied for first

Alison Lee and Jenny Shin each reeled off four consecutive birdies in the middle of their rounds and joined Gaby Lopez at 7-under 65 Thursday to share a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive on Championship in Gold Canyon, Ariz. Lee, 28, birdied four of her first five holes. And, after a bogey at No. 16, her seventh hole, she pieced together a four straight birdies and five in the next six holes to reach 8 under at Superstition Mountain Golf Club before a bogey on her final hole dropped her into a three-way tie. Shin, 30, posted seven birdies from Nos. 8 through 18 to earn a share of the lead in the tour's first full-field event of the season. Lopez had a bogey-free round. The 29-year-old former University of Arkansas golfer started on the back nine and made the turn at 4-under par before adding three birdies on the front side to tie for the lead.

Two share lead in DR

Brice Garnett returned to the course of his lone PGA Tour victory and played a clean round in a steady wind for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Ben Martin in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Garnett won in 2018 and has returned to the tournament every year. He prefers a steady wind and feels comfortable on the greens, and it showed. Martin matched Garnett with a bogey-free round, joining him in the lead with a birdie on the par-3 eighth and finishing with a tee shot off the rocks on the par-3 ninth that took a favorable bounce onto the green. They had a one-shot lead over Matt Wallace of England. The tournament is held opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play in Texas. The winner does not get an invitation to the Masters, and no one in the field can reach the top 50 in the world, the other avenue to Augusta National. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is only four shots out of the lead at 2-under 70.

TENNIS

Gauff, Pegula advance

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino on Thursday and advanced to the third round where she will face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova. After her victory, Gauff, coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells, said in a television interview that it wasn't her best outing, despite converting five of her nine break points. Gauff came back from a break down twice in the second set to claim her second career win versus Marino. Gauff defeated Marino in the first round at Roland Garros in 2022. Gauff's doubles teammate, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the third round. She will face fellow American and No. 30 Danielle Collins next.

BASKETBALL

Friars hire Kim English

Providence hired Kim English on Thursday as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown. English becomes the 16th coach in school history. Cooley resigned from Providence on Monday following 12 seasons. He complied a 242-153 record with the Friars that included seven appearances, but just three March Madness victories. The 34-year-old English was 34-29 in two seasons at George Mason, leading the Patriots to a 20-13 record this past season. It was the first time the school reached the 20-win milestone since 2016-17.

Southern fires men's coach

Southern University's men's program is looking for a new leader after the school announced Wednesday that Sean Woods would not be returning as coach. Woods ends his five-year tenure with a 64-82 overall record. Under Woods' leadership, the program finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference during the 2019-2020 season.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is taken off the field after getting injured fielding a ground ball by Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



