Other Days

100 Years Ago

March 24, 1923

Attorney General Utley yesterday had not rendered an opinion on how bills may be expunged from the legislative records, but his research apparently has revealed the fact that the journal records may have considerable bearing on the measure, even after it has been enacted. The opinion as to expunging was asked by Ed Hicks, secretary of the 1923 Senate. On the last day of the session, the Senate, after having passed the appropriation bill for the Department of Mines, Manufactures and Agriculture, voted to expunge all records of the measure from the journal. At the time the motion was made, the bill already had been signed by the governor and presumably had become an act of 1923. Mr. Hicks' request to the attorney general was for official advice on how to expunge the bill in compliance with the Senate motion.

50 Years Ago

March 24, 1973

Governor Bumpers had at least partial success Friday when he made a personal appeal to the legislative Joint Budget Committee to adopt his $4 million primary health care package. The Committee approved two parts of the package -- the area health education centers (AHECs) and a pilot regional health program for Southeast Arkansas -- almost in the form the governor had requested. But the third and most costly component of his plan, the payment of prescription drug bills for the poor, received no action.

25 Years Ago

March 24, 1998

The Pulaski County Special School Board and civil rights lawyer John Walker agreed late Monday night to a revised desegregation and education plan expected to avert a court battle over the district's desegregation efforts. The proposed two-year plan -- which nearly collapsed at the last minute -- is subject to U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright's approval. The proposed plan is similar but not identical to an agreement Walker negotiated in January with the Little Rock School District. Wright is also considering that plan. In both cases, the districts and Walker used the services of Gus Taylor of Dallas, a mediator with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, a branch of the U.S. Justice Department.

10 Years Ago

March 24, 2013

Reacting to new abortion restrictions approved by Arkansas lawmakers this session, about 500 people protested Saturday on the steps of the state Capitol. This legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers have passed some of the most-restrictive abortion laws in the country. Act 301 of 2013 sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, bans most abortions after 12 weeks of gestation, which is calculated from the last day of the woman's last menstrual cycle. While the bill became law immediately, it doesn't go into effect until 90 days after the session. Act 171 of 2013 sponsored by Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley, bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It includes no exception for when the fetus has little chance of surviving outside the womb. It went into effect immediately.