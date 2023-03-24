PREP BASEBALL: Ozark pair combines to shut out Paris

ALMA — Ozark went old and new in an early morning start to Alma’s Wood Bat Tournament on Thursday.

Senior Dylan Herriage and freshman Caleb Lyons combined to strike out 10 in a four-hit shutout to lead the Hillbillies to a 2-0 win over Paris in the tournament opener, which was moved up two hours in an attempt to beat predicted heavy rains.

Ozark, last year’s Wood Bat champion, scratched out just two hits, both infield singles, and took advantage of six walks that contributed to the two runs.

Herriage and Lyons made the two runs stand up for the victory.

Herriage, last year’s Most Valuable Player of the tournament, went 5 strong innings, giving up 3 hits and walking 2 while striking out 6 to earn the win.

Lyons earned the save, allowing a hit and striking out four over the final two innings.

“Dylan Herriage came out and did a great job throwing strikes,” Ozark Coach Cody Bullard said. “Any time he’s on the bump, we feel good about it. He’s going to compete every pitch. Then Lyons did a fantastic job. He’s a competitor and going to be a good player for us.”

Ozark (3-5) scored its two runs off bases-loaded walks, first to Colton Rosson in the second inning and then to Daxton Shaffer in the sixth inning.

“We were looking for that first pitch early on,” Bullard said. “They were having way too many quick innings. We talked to them, we needed to slow things down and take a pitch and get them out of their rhythm. We ended up getting a few walks.”

In the second inning, Landon Wright walked and stole second base ahead of a walk to Braden Branucci. Daxton Shaffer then walked after a double steal to load the bases for Rosson, who coaxed a full-count walk for the first run of the game.

After two strikeouts to open the sixth inning, Wright and Branucci reached on infield singles, and Evan King walked to load the bases. Shaffer drew a walk for a 2-0 lead.

“We struggled at the plate a little bit early,” Bullard said. “We were out front on everything, but we got some guys on and moved them over. I’m super proud of the guys and the way they adjusted.”

The two infield singles were the only hits allowed by Paris starter Mason Bradley, who struck out nine and was relieved after the sixth walk in the sixth inning and 101 pitches.

Paris (4-3) leadoff hitter Konnor Edwards had three of the Eagles’ four hits, all doubles.