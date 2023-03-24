Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 131-440 (29.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Dancin Rocket in the fourth

BEST BET First Empress in the third

LONG SHOT Wildwood Bye in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

ALPHA WHISKEY*** showed improved early speed in a strong third-place finish, and he may have needed the race following a six-month freshening. GUIDED ARROW has been beaten less than a length in his past two races on dirt surfaces, and he has speed and is a big threat if he holds form for new connections. CONTRABANDISTA is a solid finisher who drew into a field that is likely to produce a fast early pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Alpha WhiskeyArrietaMorse8-5

7 Guided ArrowGonzalezBarkley9-5

1 ContrabandistaBejaranoMorse6-1

2 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl5-1

5 El GemarCabreraVillafranco10-1

4 Tap That DialHarrVance20-1

6 Windtapper WinBaileyDixon30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

LUCK OF THE DRAW** has been racing well in allowance races at Delta, and he defeated a much stronger field last winter at Oaklawn. TWITTY CITY finished an improved second with the addition of blinkers March 11, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little speed. SPACE ODESSEY set the pace in a second-place finish just two races back, and he was claimed out of his last by the leading trainer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Luck of the DrawJordanRichard2-1

5 Twitty CityGallardoAltamirano7-2

2 Space OdesseyTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Major KongHTorresMartin9-2

1 Cool RunningsBowenDiodoro8-1

7 Catholic GuiltCabreraBroberg12-1

4 California SwingPusacLitfin12-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

FIRST EMPRESS*** was compromised by a wide trip in a photo finish defeat, and she was a six-time winner in 2022. SHOW ME GRACE crossed the wire first in 3 of 6 races last season, and the front-running mare is racing for the leading trainer for the first time. RELIANT is dropping to the lowest price of her career for winning connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 First EmpressCabreraVance5-2

2 Show Me GraceTorresDiodoro8-5

4 ReliantBejaranoMoquett7-2

7 La MorenaCastilloVillafranco8-1

6 MumblebeeSaezMcKnight10-1

8 Dorita's HeartAsmussenLitfin15-1

3 Chasing ShadowsMedellinMilligan15-1

5 Emerald PrincessGonzalezGreen20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

DANCIN ROCKET**** has been forwardly placed in three in-the-money finishes at the meeting, and he appears to have landed in an unusually weak field. MO DOWN tired inside the final furlong after contesting the pace in an encouraging debut against maiden allowance rivals at Delta. PRATHER has recorded three works since a competitive third-place finish at Delta Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Dancin RocketJordanMartin6-5

1 Mo DownCabreraRichard5-2

5 PratherAsmussenAsmussen3-1

6 Santino's FantasyFuentesShorter12-1

3 Al's RomeoDe La CruzStuart15-1

9 FinbarfureyHarrCline20-1

7 Other TimesBaileyRoberts20-1

2 Loud BoyPusacMartin20-1

4 SacramentWalesHornsby20-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

PUT A BOW ON IT** was beaten only one length against similar opposition last month, and she switches to the leading rider. TROPINKA has not raced since clearing her second condition last summer at Prairie Meadows, and she appears to be working well since arriving in Hot Springs. FOREVER HOME tired late in a race she likely needed, and a return to her Kentucky form of 2022 will make her tough to beat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Put a Bow On ItTorresDiodoro2-1

1 TropinkaJordanAnderson6-1

7 Forever HomeBejaranoShorter7-2

5 Tap Me a TextSantanaFincher9-2

3 Derby Day LassieMedellinMilligan10-1

9 Silent ScarletZimmermanMoysey12-1

4 Morning TwilightCastilloAsmussen8-1

2 Mi CrescendoDe La CruzHaran20-1

8 TwentytwentyredoSaezPish20-1

6 Warm BeautyBaileyRoberts20-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DEVIL'S TOWER*** has been a clear winner of consecutive races for high percentage connections, and he is wheeled back at the same class level. ALEXANDROS is a four-time winner at Oaklawn, and he is taking a slight jump in class following a determined victory. DARK TIMBER finished a close third behind the top selection, and he has consistent early speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Devil's TowerArrietaHartman8-5

8 AlexandrosJuarezDuncan5-2

3 Dark TimberSantanaCasse7-2

7 Cold as HellCabreraLukas6-1

6 Stage LeftCastilloJacobson12-1

2 Joe FrazierTorresMartin10-1

1 Beer ChaserBowenPuhl15-1

4 DeflaterHarrCline20-1

7 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

WILDWOOD BYE** has worked fast and often since defeating entry-level allowance runners in December at Hawthorne. PISTOL has been competitive at this level in two races at the meeting, and her natural speed will have her positioned well into the stretch. FAST AND FEMININE was a winner at a similar condition two races back at Houston, and she was overmatched and at a lesser distance in the Grade III Houston Lady Classic.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Wildwood ByeArrietaBecker5-1

3 PistolCabreraVan Berg5-2

4 Fast and FeminineWalesSnipes3-1

7 ArgumentalCastilloMaker7-2

9 Secret FixBowenPuhl6-1

5 ChillaxificationJuarezStewart15-1

1 Off RampSaezRosin15-1

2 Keepmeinthe Mom.ZimmermanManley20-1

8 AsenaBazeLund20-1

8 Purse $102,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

KAVOD** appears to be the speed and class of the field, but he is winless since September. JACKMAN has finished in the exacta in 7 of 9 races at Oaklawn, and he keeps the leading rider. FORE LEFT finished second in a similar spot two races back, and he was claimed by leading connections on a wet track, which he has never handled well.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 KavodCabreraHartman8-5

2 JackmanTorresBroberg2-1

7 Fore LeftJuarezDiodoro7-2

6 AtokaMichelLukas8-1

1 ChattalotSantanaAsmussen12-1

3 Lake RadioBowenPuhl15-1

8 MowinsEramiaLauer20-1

4 ManuelitoDe La CruzHaran30-1

9 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

THIRD WATCH** is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and he is bred to improve at route distances. MADMARTIGAN finished fourth in a useful sprint tuneup, and he is another dropping out of maiden allowance races for the first time. STORM STRATEGY finished second at this distance and class level March 10, and he represents Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Third WatchCastilloCox3-1

7 MadmartiganBowenWitt8-1

4 Storm StrategyAsmussenAsmussen7-2

6 Jim NedBazePish5-1

10 CybertownDe La CruzMartin6-1

12 Wicked PrinceGonzalezChleborad15-1

1 Sir PeelBejaranoMoquett12-1

2 Ready ShoesSantanaWilson15-1

3 NatoradeArrietaVan Berg15-1

11 Empyreal ShadowCabreraVillafranco15-1

9 Seeking ChromeEramiaPish20-1

5 Willie WinCourtFires20-1