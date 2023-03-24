Some Benton County roads closed because of flooding

Heavy rain overnight caused some flooding and road closures in Benton County.

More rain is expected in Benton and Washington counties Friday before tapering off in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Heavy rain will be to the far south from Hugo, Okla., to Fort Smith, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist for the weather service.

Rain totals from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday morning show Bella Vista with 5.5 inches, Bentonville with 3.3 inches, Springdale with 2.9 inches and Fayetteville with 0.8 inches, Snyder said.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, a National Weather Service reporting site, reported 2.2 inches of rain Thursday for a total of 6.6 inches this month. The airport reported 4.0 inches in February and 2.8 in January.

Drake Field in Fayetteville, another reporting site, has reported 5.4 inches of rain this month, 3.1 inches in February and 3.4 inches in January.

Fort Smith reported just less than an inch of rain this morning, but Snyder said that total would likely rise throughout today as a front moves through.

The weather service noted on Twitter at 8 a.m. showers and thunderstorms would continue across much of western Arkansas this morning. Heavy rain led to flash flooding across the region overnight and more flooding could be possible this morning, according to the Twitter post.

Benton County reported 16 road closures by 10 a.m. today, all but three in the northwest part of the county, according to Melody Kwok, county communications director.

There were no reported road closures in Washington County as of 10 a.m., said John Luther, county emergency management director. He did say some low-water crossings could be impacted by the rain.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation today with a high of 63. New rainfall amounts could be between a half and three quarters of an inch. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. with a low of 41 tonight, according to the weather service.

It will be partly sunny with a high of 62 on Saturday and mostly sunny with a high of 64 Sunday, according to the weather service.





BENTON COUNTY ROADS CLOSED:

Benson Road

Bill Billings Road

Butler Creek Road

Dickson Road

Easterling Road

Fruitwood Road

Gates Lane

Georgia Flat Road

Lucas Lane

Missouri State Line Road

North Old Wire Road

Pearl Road

Shorty Road

West Mountain Road

White Oak Hollow Road

Wiseman Road

