Spa City looks to fill water panel

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Board of Directors plans to interview applicants for the city’s Waterworks Advisory Committee next week.

The seven-member panel will review regional water system issues referred to it by the board, according to the enabling resolution the board adopted in December.

“There may never be anything referred to them,” County Judge Darryl Ma-honey told justices of the peace last week. “It’s a committee that really doesn’t have any enforcement power.” The Oversight of Retail Water Providers Act of 2021, or Act 605, mandated municipal water providers with 20% or more of their customers residing outside the incorporated area form a nonvoting advisory committee, with two spots reserved for residents living beyond the city limits but within the city’s utility service area. The city has said about half of its water utility’s 36,000 meters are in the unincorporated area of Garland County.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, told The Sentinel-Record last year the city and Garland County’s dispute over utility access prompted the need for such a committee. But Ma-honey told the Garland County Quorum Court last week the agreement the previous city board and Quorum Court adopted in 2021 resolved the dispute.

It centered on the city lifting restrictions on extensions and connections in the unincorporated area in return for a per capita share of county sales tax growth. The ratio is applied to revenue exceeding 3.6% of 2020 collections of the 0.5% sales tax the county levies in support of its general and solid waste funds.

“It was kind of a milquetoast piece of legislation, because Garland County and Hot Springs had already resolved our differences,” Ma-honey told the Quorum Court last week. “It’s not a voting committee. They have no authority whatsoever. It was kind of a token to put that in there.” Justices of the peace unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the appointment of former County Judge Rick Davis to the committee. He’s one of several applicants for the two nonresident seats. Justice of the Peace Jimmy Young, R-District 4, said Davis will be an advocate for nonresident ratepayers, who pay a 50% premium for water.

“There’s a voice, and that voice will make itself heard if you have the right person on there,” he told the Quorum Court.

Opponents of the rate increase the board adopted in November cited the lack of the state-mandated advisory committee, questioning why the city had yet to form one. A group gathered signatures in support of a referendum on the ordinance authorizing the rate increase but abandoned the effort after the city said new connections and extensions would be suspended if signatures were brought to City Hall.

Clark said he didn’t think the city ignored the requirement for a committee. But having one in place prior to considering an increase in base water rates, which will have risen six times in as many years when the second phase of the $4 increase authorized last year takes effect in November, might have benefited the city, Clark said.