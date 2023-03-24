BASKETBALL

Real Deal in the Rock opens today

Today marks Day 1 for one of the nation's premier spring basketball events.

The 18th annual Real Deal in the Rock is set to begin for the third consecutive season at various venues around Little Rock, and as usual, plenty of talent is expected to be on hand.

The AAU tournament will last through Sunday but will begin with a showcase game at 7 p.m. at Little Rock Southwest High School, which will again serve as the main location for this year's event. Other gymnasiums that'll be in use are located at Little Rock Hall, Southwest Community Center, Dunbar Community, Little Rock Fair, and West Central Community Center.

Pool play is expected to last until Saturday afternoon for the 9-Under through the 17-Under divisions, while all title games will be played Sunday. An official game schedule hasn't been released but according to the event's website, game matchups will be available at the entry of each facility that'll be used.

Also, daily ticket prices are $15 for Friday and Sunday, and $20 on Saturday. Cash only will be accepted and no weekend passes will be available. For more information, visit realdealintherock.com.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

UCA's Sienkiewecz takes home ASUN weekly award

University of Central Arkansas Luke Sienkiewecz was named the ASUN men's golfer of the week Thursday.

The freshman is the first UCA men's golf athlete to receive an award since the Bears joined the ASUN. He shot an even 213 to finish fifth a the Missouri State Intercollegiate

Sienkiewecz wrapped up his round with a season-best 2-under 69 Tuesday thanks to five birdies in the round.

-- Sam Lane