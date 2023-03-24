Thursday’s professional golf scores

PGA TOUR

WGC-Dell Match Play

At Austin Country Club

Austin, Texas

Purse: $20 million

Par 71, 7,108 yards

(Seedings in parentheses)

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and;3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and;3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and;3.

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and;3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States,;3 and 2.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and;3.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States,;3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan,;3 and 1.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada,;3 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and;3.

Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States,;3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

PGA TOUR

Corales Puntacana Champ.

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3.8 million

Par 72, 7,670 yards

First of four rounds

66 (-6)

Brice Garnett33-33

Ben Martin33-33

67 (-5)

Matt Wallace33-34

68 (-4)

Ricky Barnes33-35

Kelly Kraft33-35

Max McGreevy33-35

Sean O'Hair32-36

D.A. Points34-34

Dylan Wu35-33

69 (-3)

Wyndham Clark35-34

Austin Eckroat32-37

Doug Ghim35-34

Brent Grant35-34

Bill Haas33-36

Sam Stevens34-35

Martin Trainer35-34

Erik Van Rooyen35-34

70 (-2)

Austin Cook35-35

Tyson Alexander34-36

Kevin Chappell32-38

Thomas Detry34-36

Scott Harrington33-37

Michael Kim35-35

Brandon Matthews36-34

Andrew Novak36-34

71 (-1)

Jonathan Byrd34-37

Erik Compton39-32

MJ Daffue35-36

Brian Davis35-36

Tyler Duncan35-36

Michael Gligic36-35

Emiliano Grillo35-36

Harry Hall36-35

Harry Higgs37-34

Nicolai Hojgaard36-35

Mark Hubbard36-35

Sung Kang34-37

Seung-Yul Noh36-35

Vincent Norrman35-36

Chad Ramey36-35

Matthias Schwab37-34

Stephen Stallings Jr.36-35

Chris Stroud37-34

Kevin Tway35-36

Camilo Villegas34-37

72 (E)

Scott Brown34-38

Wesley Bryan36-36

Rafael Campos36-36

Greg Chalmers35-37

Jason Dufner37-35

Tano Goya35-37

J.J. Henry32-40

Justin Hicks35-37

George McNeill36-36

Chris Nido36-36

Henrik Norlander35-37

Brian Stuard35-37

DP WORLD TOUR

Jonsson Workwear Open

At The Club at Steyn City

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.5 million

Par 72, 7,716 yards

Partial first round

NOTE The round was suspended because of darkness with three golfers remaining on the course. It will be completed today.

64 (-8)

Darren Fichardt, South Africa33-31

Martin Vorster, South Africa34-30

65 (-7)

Nick Bachem, Germany33-32

Joakim Lagergren, Sweden33-32

Hennie O'Kennedy, South Africa31-34

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden31-34

66 (-6)

Aaron Cockerill, Canada33-33

George Coetzee, South Africa33-33

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland34-32

Gavin Green, Malaysia34-32

Calum Hill, Scotland32-34

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark34-32

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa33-33

Martin Simonsen, Denmark33-33

67 (-5)

Julien Brun, France34-33

Trevor Fisher, South Africa34-33

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe33-34

Daniel Gavins, England36-31

Mikko Korhonen, Finland33-34

Hurly Long, Germany34-33

Joost Luiten, Netherlands32-35

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa34-33

Andy Sullivan, England33-34

Sami Valimaki, Finland35-32

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa33-34

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany33-34

Paul Waring, England32-35

LPGA TOUR

Drive On Championship

At Superstition Mountain GC

Gold Canyon, Ariz.

Purse: $1.75 million

Par 72, 6,526 yards

First of four rounds

65 (-7)

Gaby Lopez33-32

Allison Lee34-31

Jenny Shin34-31

66 (-6)

Jode Eward Shadoff34-32

Wei-Ling Hsu32-34

67 (-5)

Narin An36-31

Megan Khang36-31

Azahara Munoz34-33

Carlotta Ciganda34-33

Jeongeun Lee632-35

Lilia Vu35-32

Peiyun Chien34-33

Moriya Jutanugarn33-34

Also

68 (-4)

Stacy Lewis34-34

70 (-2)

Maria Fassi37-33