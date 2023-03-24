Thursday’s professional golf scores

PGA TOUR
WGC-Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $20 million
Par 71, 7,108 yards
(Seedings in parentheses)
Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and;3.
Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and;3.
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.
Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and;3.
Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and;3.
Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States,;3 and 2.
Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.
Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and;3.
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States,;3 and 2.
Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan,;3 and 1.
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.
Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.
Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada,;3 and 2.
Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and;3.
Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.
J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.
Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.
Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.
J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.
Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States,;3 and 1.
Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.
Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.
Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.
PGA TOUR
Corales Puntacana Champ.
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3.8 million
Par 72, 7,670 yards
First of four rounds
66 (-6)
Brice Garnett33-33
Ben Martin33-33
67 (-5)
Matt Wallace33-34
68 (-4)
Ricky Barnes33-35
Kelly Kraft33-35
Max McGreevy33-35
Sean O'Hair32-36
D.A. Points34-34
Dylan Wu35-33
69 (-3)
Wyndham Clark35-34
Austin Eckroat32-37
Doug Ghim35-34
Brent Grant35-34
Bill Haas33-36
Sam Stevens34-35
Martin Trainer35-34
Erik Van Rooyen35-34
70 (-2)
Austin Cook35-35
Tyson Alexander34-36
Kevin Chappell32-38
Thomas Detry34-36
Scott Harrington33-37
Michael Kim35-35
Brandon Matthews36-34
Andrew Novak36-34
71 (-1)
Jonathan Byrd34-37
Erik Compton39-32
MJ Daffue35-36
Brian Davis35-36
Tyler Duncan35-36
Michael Gligic36-35
Emiliano Grillo35-36
Harry Hall36-35
Harry Higgs37-34
Nicolai Hojgaard36-35
Mark Hubbard36-35
Sung Kang34-37
Seung-Yul Noh36-35
Vincent Norrman35-36
Chad Ramey36-35
Matthias Schwab37-34
Stephen Stallings Jr.36-35
Chris Stroud37-34
Kevin Tway35-36
Camilo Villegas34-37
72 (E)
Scott Brown34-38
Wesley Bryan36-36
Rafael Campos36-36
Greg Chalmers35-37
Jason Dufner37-35
Tano Goya35-37
J.J. Henry32-40
Justin Hicks35-37
George McNeill36-36
Chris Nido36-36
Henrik Norlander35-37
Brian Stuard35-37
DP WORLD TOUR
Jonsson Workwear Open
At The Club at Steyn City
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.5 million
Par 72, 7,716 yards
Partial first round
NOTE The round was suspended because of darkness with three golfers remaining on the course. It will be completed today.
64 (-8)
Darren Fichardt, South Africa33-31
Martin Vorster, South Africa34-30
65 (-7)
Nick Bachem, Germany33-32
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden33-32
Hennie O'Kennedy, South Africa31-34
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden31-34
66 (-6)
Aaron Cockerill, Canada33-33
George Coetzee, South Africa33-33
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland34-32
Gavin Green, Malaysia34-32
Calum Hill, Scotland32-34
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark34-32
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa33-33
Martin Simonsen, Denmark33-33
67 (-5)
Julien Brun, France34-33
Trevor Fisher, South Africa34-33
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe33-34
Daniel Gavins, England36-31
Mikko Korhonen, Finland33-34
Hurly Long, Germany34-33
Joost Luiten, Netherlands32-35
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa34-33
Andy Sullivan, England33-34
Sami Valimaki, Finland35-32
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa33-34
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany33-34
Paul Waring, England32-35
LPGA TOUR
Drive On Championship
At Superstition Mountain GC
Gold Canyon, Ariz.
Purse: $1.75 million
Par 72, 6,526 yards
First of four rounds
65 (-7)
Gaby Lopez33-32
Allison Lee34-31
Jenny Shin34-31
66 (-6)
Jode Eward Shadoff34-32
Wei-Ling Hsu32-34
67 (-5)
Narin An36-31
Megan Khang36-31
Azahara Munoz34-33
Carlotta Ciganda34-33
Jeongeun Lee632-35
Lilia Vu35-32
Peiyun Chien34-33
Moriya Jutanugarn33-34
Also
68 (-4)
Stacy Lewis34-34
70 (-2)
Maria Fassi37-33