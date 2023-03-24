UALR and UA-PTC announce tuition-matching scholarship

An already close relationship between the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a nearby community college will be even stronger after the institutions announced a new tuition-matching scholarship for students who transfer from the latter to the former.

For University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College "students who wish to continue their studies at a four-year institution close to home, UALR is offering a special scholarship that will help make the transition more budget friendly and give them a chance to test the waters in pursuing additional credentials," UALR Chancellor Christina Drale said in a news release from UALR. "We are pleased to be partnering with UA-PTC in enhancing access to educational opportunities in central Arkansas."

UA-PTC, which is based in North Little Rock, is already UALR's largest transfer partner, and beginning this fall, UA-PTC students who transfer to UALR will receive a scholarship that matches their UALR tuition to what they were paying at UA-PTC, according to Angie Faller, UALR news director.

The scholarship, which is valued up to approximately $5,000 over four semesters, will be available to UA-PTC students admitted to UALR as first-time undergraduate transfers for the fall 2023 semester and who have earned a technical certificate or higher from UA-PTC prior to enrolling at UALR. The scholarship is renewable for one year for students who meet requirements.

"This transfer scholarship will provide qualifying UA-PTC students with a significant opportunity to further their education affordably," UA-PTC Chancellor Summer DeProw said in the news release. "This initiative stands to enhance retention and degree attainment at both institutions, which is truly a win-win scenario for Arkansas."

UALR is the most-diverse university in the state, with 45% of students representing a diverse or under-represented population, and nearly 60% of UALR's undergraduates are transfers, according to the university. UALR saw an 8% increase in transfer students this fall compared with last fall, and the college has reduced its net price by 18% since 2018 by increasing scholarships and adding partnerships that help offset student costs.

"We continue to realize that collaboration in a variety of forms among the diverse aspects of the UA System drives positive outcomes for students, families, economic development in communities, and on our campuses," said Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System. "Our institutions are embracing this philosophy and it's making the UA System stronger as a whole, while also building on our mission to create and provide opportunities for everyone."

And this agreement between the two institutions is certainly unique.

"We have no other similar agreements," said Cody Decker, UALR's vice chancellor for student affairs. "There is no other institution with which we have a tuition-matching scholarship."

UA-PTC students can use the code "TROJANS2023" to waive the application fee when they apply online at https://slate.ualr.edu/apply/, and they don't have to take any additional action to receive the scholarship, according to Faller. When they submit their college transcripts as part of the application process, any UA-PTC transfer students eligible for the scholarship will automatically have the scholarship applied to their tuition.