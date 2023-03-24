UALR baseball eager to see ‘the healthy version of the Trojans’ as Ohio Valley play begins

If there's one thing University of Arkansas-Little Rock baseball Coach Chris Curry is sure of as his team turns the corner for Ohio Valley Conference play, it's this: "When the healthy version of the Trojans is on the field, I think we've got a chance to compete with anybody."

Of course, when, at least during the first month-plus of UALR's season, has been infrequent.

Outfielder Luke Pectol got hit on the foot in the third inning of the Trojans' first game. Veteran center fielder Tyler Williams followed with an injury problem of his own. Expected Friday night starter Hoss Brewer suffered an oblique injury prior to the season that's prevented him from fully getting on track.

On Tuesday night at Memphis, UALR (10-8) was down three starters on top of playing with a banged-up version of first baseman Noah Brewer.

Curry isn't making his team's health woes out to be an excuse. Rather, as the Trojans play their first Ohio Valley game tonight against Lindenwood (3-18) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, it's a reminder to everyone in the program that expectations remain high with the most critical part of their season on the horizon.

A reason for that is the performance to date of starting pitcher Jackson Wells. The sophomore from Rogers transferred to UALR after one season at Arkansas-Rich Mountain and, in 301/3 innings, has posted a 0.73 ERA -- good for fifth in the nation and one of just 11 pitchers in college baseball with a sub-1.00 mark.

Wells' work, combined with Brewer's woes -- the junior gave up two runs in relief against the Tigers after tossing just an inning as the Trojans' Friday starter last weekend at Northwestern (La.) State -- caused Curry to shuffle his rotation.

Wells will open the series against the Lions tonight, with Preston Davis bumping up to Saturday. One of a couple of different options could take the mound for Sunday's series finale, giving Brewer some time to find his stride.

"Not only has [Wells] pitched well, but good grief, he's been electric," Curry said. "We saw early on when he got here because of his routine and because of his attention to detail and how meticulous he was. ... It's just very difficult for a guy to be that prepared and that detailed and not be successful along with the talent he has."

At this point, it's about finding the right supplementary pieces to complete the puzzle.

Wells and Davis, plus relievers Austin Stubber and Jacob Weatherley, give UALR some solidity on both the front and back ends from a pitching perspective.

Nico Baumbach and Skyler Trevino, with eight and seven home runs, respectively, have brought pop to the top of the Trojans' lineup to go along with a consistent on-base threat in Williams.

Can UALR round out its batting order and successfully navigate the middle innings on the mound?

That's what Curry said he expects to learn in the coming games.

"It's like ordering a truck fully loaded and waiting months and months and months for it to come in," Curry said. "You know it's on the way, you know it has all the bells and whistles. You just have to be patient."