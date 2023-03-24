UALR baseball vs. Lindenwood

UALR vs. Lindenwood
WHEN 6 p.m. today
WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 10-8, 0-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Lindenwood 3-18, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (2-1, 0.73 ERA); Lindenwood RHP Preston Salazaar (0-5, 9.13 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (2-1, 4.29 ERA); Lindenwood LHP Eli Brown (0-4, 6.07 ERA). Game 3: UALR TBA; Lindenwood RHP Bennett Stice (1-3, 4.94 ERA).
COACHES Chris Curry (184-224 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Doug Bletcher (454-319-1 in 16th season at Lindenwood, 813-501-2 in 25th season overall)
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
SHORT HOPS UALR has lost four of its past five games, including a home-and-home sweep by Memphis. ... Lindenwood's .188 team batting average ranks worst in the Ohio Valley. ... Trojans Nico Baumbach and Skyler Trevino rank second and third, respectively, in home runs among Ohio Valley players. ... UALR's 4.61 team ERA is second in the conference.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Lindenwood, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY Lindenwood, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY Lindenwood, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off