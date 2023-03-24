UALR baseball vs. Lindenwood

UALR vs. Lindenwood

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 10-8, 0-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Lindenwood 3-18, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (2-1, 0.73 ERA); Lindenwood RHP Preston Salazaar (0-5, 9.13 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (2-1, 4.29 ERA); Lindenwood LHP Eli Brown (0-4, 6.07 ERA). Game 3: UALR TBA; Lindenwood RHP Bennett Stice (1-3, 4.94 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (184-224 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Doug Bletcher (454-319-1 in 16th season at Lindenwood, 813-501-2 in 25th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR has lost four of its past five games, including a home-and-home sweep by Memphis. ... Lindenwood's .188 team batting average ranks worst in the Ohio Valley. ... Trojans Nico Baumbach and Skyler Trevino rank second and third, respectively, in home runs among Ohio Valley players. ... UALR's 4.61 team ERA is second in the conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Lindenwood, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Lindenwood, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Lindenwood, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off