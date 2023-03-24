UAPB baseball at Prairie View A&M

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

WHEN 3 p.m. Central today

WHERE Tankersley Field, Prairie View, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 7-13, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 5-16, 3-0

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (186-319-1 in 13th season at UAPB); Auntwan Riggins (115-220 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 34-31

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB is coming off an 11-1 loss to No. 13 Mississippi on Tuesday. The Rebels scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings. ... Prairie View A&M has won 11 consecutive games in the series with the Golden Lions, including a 20-10 victory in the teams' last matchup on April 24, 2022. The Panthers banged out 19 hits in the win. ... JaKobi Jackson is batting .387 for the Golden Lions, which ranks seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Prairie View A&M, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Memphis, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off