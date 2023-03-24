U.S. lawmakers grill TikTok CEO

In a rare public appearance Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Chew defended his company against a barrage of criticism from hostile U.S. lawmakers, repeatedly asserting the social platform's independence from its Chinese owners.

Chew said the video-sharing app's Beijing-based owner, ByteDance Ltd., is mostly owned by international investors and most of its board members are American.

"The bottom line is this is American data on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel," Chew told the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He did not unequivocally say that no ByteDance employees have access to that data, saying rather that he's "seen no evidence" of that happening.

Lawmakers in Washington have argued that TikTok's opaque algorithms are easily susceptible to pro-Beijing messaging and have voiced concerns that TikTok's ownership abroad makes it easy for the company to turn over user data to the Chinese government.

During the five-hour hearing Thursday, Chew faced combative questioning from members of both parties -- who often cut off his attempts to answer -- in his first appearance before Congress. The hearing comes as lawmakers and the Biden administration are exploring how to force ByteDance to sell its shares of TikTok or face a ban in the United States.

"You are here because the American people need to hear the truth about the threat TikTok poses to mental health and national security," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the committee's chair. "Your platform should be banned. I expect today you'll say anything to avoid this outcome."

The hearing took a dark turn when Florida Republican Michael Bilirakis played a compilation of TikTok videos about suicide accompanied by ominous music.

Chew said TikTok takes the mental health of its users very seriously and refers people asking about suicide or death to the platform's safety page.

"We aren't buying it," McMorris Rodgers said of TikTok's arguments on why the service is safe.

McMorris Rodgers said the app's wide popularity -- used by 150 million Americans -- is precisely why it poses such a threat. She called on Chew to tell the truth about TikTok, but suggested it will be hard for him to win over his critics.

The room was overflowing Thursday with TikTok users who credit the app with giving them voices or growing their small businesses. But the lawmakers weren't assuaged, firing questions at Chew.

But he came prepared for accusations from lawmakers. In his opening statement he tried to assure the committee that TikTok operates independently from ByteDance.

"We believe we are the only company -- the only company -- that applies this level of transparency," Chew said emphatically about the privacy measures the company has put in place.

The centerpiece of Chew's offering to quell concerns about Chinese influence -- a $1.5 billion investment in U.S.-based data security measures, dubbed Project Texas -- has already been rejected by U.S. government officials.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, asked Chew, "yes or no," whether Chinese employees including engineers have access to U.S. user data. Chew's response -- "this is a complex subject" -- drew incredulous chuckles in the room.

Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the committee's ranking Democrat, said while he supports comprehensive data-privacy legislation, such as the bill he sponsored with McMorris Rodgers last year, that doesn't let TikTok off the hook.

Pallone said he has "wide concerns," not just about TikTok, but also about all social media platforms.

But Chew compared the steps TikTok is taking -- to protect data security and the safety of young users -- to the practices of other big tech companies. He described the measures TikTok takes to verify the age of its users and enforce restrictions for children and teens as industry-leading.

CHINA'S OPPOSITION

Hours before Chew appeared before Congress, the Chinese government said it strongly opposes any forced sale of the company.

Forcing the sale of TikTok will "seriously damage the confidence of investors from all over the world, including China, to invest in the United States," said Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting at the ministry's daily news conference Thursday.

And because a sale of the company involves technology export issues, it would need approval of the Chinese government in compliance with Chinese law, Jueting said.

"The Chinese government will make a decision in accordance with the law," she said.

The federal government and dozens of states, including Arkansas, have already banned government employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices and networks. The University of Arkansas System has also prohibited its use on university-owned devices and networks.

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Edgerton and Alex Barinka of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Meaghan Tobin of The Washington Post.