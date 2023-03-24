Sections
Vintage Market Days Promises Art, Antiques, Jewelry, More March 31-April 2 in Bentonville

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Custom made tiles are shown at the booth Tin Can Gypsy, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. The annual Vintage Market days makes its return to the fairgrounds featuring dozens of vendors selling vintage-inspired goods. The market will run through the weekend. Check out nwaonline.com/211008Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Vintage Market Days

WHAT -- An upscale, vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable goodies, seasonal plantings and more, according to its creators.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31 & April 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2

WHERE -- Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville

COST -- $10 all three days; $5 Sunday only; children 12 and younger free

INFO -- vintagemarketdays.com

  photo  Ashley Courson of Greenbriar, Ar. displays items at her booth called Kindred Folk Farmhouse, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. The annual Vintage Market days makes its return to the fairgrounds featuring dozens of vendors selling vintage-inspired goods. The market will run through the weekend. Check out nwaonline.com/211008Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

Print Headline: Vintage Market Days Promises Art, Antiques, Jewelry, More

