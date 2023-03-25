4 Texarkana shooting suspects sought

TEXARKANA — Police have felony arrest warrants for four suspects in a shooting at a block party in Texarkana on Sunday that left a man dead and a child wounded.

Daequeon “Quando” Williams, Tamarion Mc-Coy, Chris Tyler and Kolby Hemphill are wanted on charges of murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The Texarkana Police Department has made attempts to locate and contact the men but has not been able to find them, public information officer Cpl. Les Munn said.

“We are encouraging and asking these subjects to turn themselves in to any police officer or go to the Bi-State Justice Center. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, please call 911,” Munn said.

The shooting happened at Pinehurst and Grove streets.

Michael Clark, 24, died of his injuries at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. A 6-year-old child was shot in the leg, but it was a non-life-threatening injury.

Patrol officers were dispatched to Grove and Pinehurst after receiving a traffic complaint. Officers observed between 60 to 100 cars that were lined up on the streets in both traffic lanes due to a community event in the neighborhood.

Police were monitoring traffic in the area when they heard gunshots about 8:08 p.m. At the same time, 911 dispatchers began receiving calls about gunfire.

At 8:13 p.m., 911 calls were made about a vehicle accident at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hazel Street that involved some of the people at the shooting scene.

The people in the accident were transporting the 6-year-old who had been struck in the leg. The child was taken by another person from the crash scene to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment.

About an hour later, at 9:25 p.m., CHRISTUS St. Michael called police to report a male who was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Clark, who later died.