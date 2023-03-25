ASUN BASEBALL Jacksonville 4, Central Arkansas 2

ASUN

Jacksonville 4,

Central Arkansas 2

The University of Central Arkansas pitching staff couldn't hold its slim lead Friday night at Jacksonville, allowing three runs in the final three innings.

The Bears (11-10, 3-1 ASUN) held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh after Kolby Johnson forced a fielder's choice, scoring Reid Bowman. That run added to Drew Sturgeon's RBI single from the third inning.

Starter Jesse Barker had allowed one run in his first six innings, striking out seven Jacksonville (16-8, 2-2) batters. In the seventh inning, he gave up a double to Cam Ridley with one out. He allowed Ridley to score shortly after with a balk.

Freshman Coleman MacRae came in to relieve in the eighth inning but was pulled before getting an out after allowing two runs to make it 4-2.

Bowman and Sturgeon were responsible for four of the Bears six runs.