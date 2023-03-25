DEAR CAR TALK: My husband, sentimentally, drives a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with suicide doors that once belonged to his dear, departed father. The mileage is below 100,000.

While I miss his father, too, I can't help but think my husband is creating a safety hazard for himself (and for me when I am in the car) by driving a vehicle that is 23 years old.

Normally he only drives it a few miles to go to work, or we take it when attending baseball games (so if a baseball hits it, we don't care).

However, on occasion we use the truck for hauling stuff to our mountain cabin, which is a long drive. When we drive home on those curvy, downhill roads, putting the brakes on causes the whole car to shimmy!

He has had this checked out with our mechanic many times and has been assured that it is not a problem, so my husband keeps insisting on keeping the car.

In addition to the shimmy, I worry about airbags that have probably degraded to dust and the fact that the safety features available on newer cars do not exist on this one.

I need the answer to two questions: 1. Is the car safe? 2. What can I suggest to my husband to sway him to buy a new, safer, more energy efficient truck should I catch him at a weak moment? — Sharon

DEAR SHARON: Is the truck safe? That's not an easy "yes or no" question. There's a continuum from more safe to less safe.

It's certainly less safe than more modern vehicles that have advanced, electronic safety systems. But if he figures out the cause of the shaking (probably warped brake discs or drums, but possibly worn-out steering components) and fixes it, it might still be reasonably safe.

But a truck of this age should really be fully inspected on a regular basis to make sure all the key safety-related components are in good working order. So, I think that's the minimum you should ask for, Sharon.

Now, if you sense a weak moment, or, when it turns out to cost $4,000 to fix everything the inspection turns up, since he's a sentimental guy, I'd try making a sentimental argument. Something like:

"Hey Frank, I was thinking — at some point, your dad's old truck is going to wear out. I know it means a lot to you. But I think your dad would want you to be safe, above all else, don't you?

"So, what do you think about selling the old Tundra, and using that money to make a down payment on a new one? It'll be like your Dad helped you get your new truck — so he'll still be with you, in spirit, whenever you drive."

And if the sentimental approach doesn't work, pitch the 2023 Tundra's JBL Premium Audio system and 400 horsepower. Good luck.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup (7.3L Turbo Diesel 4WD) that has 112,000 miles. I bought it used in 2007 from a landscape company with about 95,000 miles on it. I drive the truck 2,000-3,000 miles a year.

During the time I've owned it, I've noticed the steering wheel whining when I turn it in tight situations. I asked about it and was told the power steering pump needed to be replaced, which I did.

Years later, the whining was back. I was told again I needed a new pump, so I got another new one. Now, many years later, it's whining again.

Also, throughout this time, as I travel down the highway, there is a lot of play in the steering — I can turn the steering wheel an eighth of a turn each way and need to do this to keep the truck in a straight line.

Do I need something like a rack and pinion replaced to fix the steering and stop needing new power steering pumps? — Romeo

DEAR ROMEO: Wherefore art thy power steering pump? It is yonder, behind the cashier at your Ford dealership, with your name on it.

The whining is a classic symptom of a bad power steering pump. So, if it's whining again, you probably need another pump — regardless of whatever else you need.

Have you looked into the Power Steering Pump of the Month club?

Aside from the pump, it's certainly possible that a truck that weighs 6,000 pounds could also have worn out a bunch of front-end components after 112,000 miles. Especially since the first 95,000 miles were spent carrying boulders for a landscape company.

So, a full front-end check-up is in order. You want a good mechanic to check your ball joints, inner and outer tie rod ends, and the steering rack.

Any or all of those could be worn out at this point, and could be causing slop in the wheel — making you feel like you're driving a boat instead of a car. And unlike the power steering pump, this other stuff can be dangerous.

So, start with a thorough front-end inspection and replace anything that's worn out. That may reduce the amount of slop in the steering. But even if it doesn't change it a lot, at least you'll live to see your next pump replacement.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com