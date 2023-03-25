Church notes: First Presbyterian Church presents Holy Week cantata April 2

Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Holy Week services include 10 a.m. Palm Sunday (April 2), 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 6) and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 9).

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to join us for worship services and special events during Holy Week, including 10:15 a.m. Palm Sunday, followed by interactive Holy Week stories for all ages at 11:30 a.m.; a soup supper and worship at 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday; online prayer and Scripture at noon Good Friday; an egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 8; and at 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday in person and online worship with brass ensemble and special music, children's message, scripture, prayers, and Easter message.

Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome! Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Holy Week services scheduled are 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 2; 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6; 11:30 a.m. Good Friday, April 7; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten worship services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Prior to the service, a supper is served in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m. On Palm Sunday, there will be only one worship service at 9:30 a.m. At this service, the children bring in palm branches and the confirmands will present their faith statements.

There will be a drive-through Easter story from 7 to 9 p.m. April 1 and April 2. You can hear and see the Easter story as you drive through the church parking lot.

At 4 p.m. April 8, there will be an Easter egg hunt with separate age-appropriate areas for younger children. You can also get your family photo on an Easter story cube. Everyone is welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., invites you to a Holy Week cantata, "In the Final Week" by John Purifoy. This will be performed by the choir, directed by Bill Hesse and accompanied by Ryan Ransdell and instrumental soloists during the regular worship service at 10:30 a.m. April 2.

Join us as we explore Jesus' final week, beginning with his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, and continuing through The Last Supper, his arrest in Gethsemane, the Crucifixion and Resurrection.

Information: 636-5542, www.fpcrogers.com.

Lost Bridge Church in Garfield, 12772 Lodge Drive, has scheduled these Holy Week services: 9 a.m. Palm Sunday; 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday; 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service; and 9 a.m. Easter service, with fellowship at the Annex between services.

Information: (817) 308-4696.

Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, 380 Glasgow Road, will be hosting the John Brown University Cathedral Choir at 6 p.m. April 16. The public is welcome.

The church will also have a Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m. April 7.

Information: 855-7775 or vbconline.net.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. The Present Word adult Bible study is covering the topic "God's Call and Its Responsibilities" from various letters in the New Testament. The Thoughtful Christians class is starting "The Canon of Scripture" by F.F. Bruce to learn about the processes by which the Bible as we know it became the Scriptures of the Christian church.

FUPC is delighted to present An Evening of Spanish Music with Pedro Rubio on clarinet and Ana Benavides on piano at 7 p.m. March 30 in the sanctuary. The program is free, and the public is invited.

Lenten midweek gatherings take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. For seven weeks, we are studying and learning from Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet," a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45, will host the 14th annual Crawfish Boil from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15. The event also includes a car and bike show with categories for classic cars, classic trucks, modern muscle cars, rat rods and judges' choice. Chicken dinners will also be offered.

All proceeds go to the GUMC Youth Group.

Information: Email sarahvaughan@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. At 6 p.m., worshippers split into groups for programming geared toward each age group from nursery to adult.

First Presbyterian Church, Springdale, in partnership with UAMS and The Schmieding Center, will host a support group for caregivers of dementia patients. The first meeting will be from 1-2:30 p.m. April 13, with subsequent meetings the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. Anyone who is facing the challenge of caring for someone with dementia is welcome.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.