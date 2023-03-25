Stronger Than to honor women

Stronger Than T.E.A. (triumph, empowerment and accomplishment) will hold a special ceremony in August to commemorate women who died last year, including Karen Kirklin of Pine Bluff, a 2022 participant.

"Stronger Than is a special emphasis campaign of the 400 Years of African American History Commission to recognize and celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of women across diverse dimensions, historical and present day --sung and unsung," according to https://www.400yaahc.gov.

Stronger Than in 2022 had 52 women participate from Pine Bluff and four from Little Rock. Details: Bessie Smith Lancelin or the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration national partner with 400yaahc, (870) 730-1131.

Applications available for MASH camps

Applications are being accepted for two summer camp opportunities designed to introduce high school and junior high students to potential medical careers. The camps are scheduled in 19 Arkansas communities.

The Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) is a two-week summer day camp that introduces students in 11-12 grades to multiple healthcare careers.

MASH is hosted by one of eight University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' regional campuses and/or a local hospital or college. Through hands-on activities, tours, and exposure to various healthcare practitioners, students learn about different career options in healthcare, according to a news release.

Communities hosting MASH camps this year include Pine Bluff, Blytheville, Conway, Crossett, DeWitt, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Helena, Lake Village, Malvern, Monticello, Paragould, Rogers, Texarkana, Warren, and West Memphis.

The MASH concept was piloted in 1988 by UAMS' regional campus at Pine Bluff. Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized the value of these MASH camps in helping rural communities "grow their own" healthcare providers, and when initial grant funding ended, Farm Bureau stepped up to ensure continuation of these programs, according to the release.

Deadlines for MASH applications range from March 27 through May 12. For a list of program locations and to apply, visit https://regionalcampuses.uams.edu/health-careers/high-school-students/mash/mash-camp-locations/.