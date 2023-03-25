CREIGHTON 86,

PRINCETON 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Creighton used its size, three-point shooting and a swarming second-half defense to end the March Madness run of Princeton, beating the 15th-seeded Tigers.

The sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-12) advanced to their first regional final since they were part of an eight-team NCAA Tournament in 1941. Creighton will play No. 5 seed San Diego State in Sunday's South Region final, with each team seeking its first Final Four.

Ryan Kalkbenner, the two-time Big East defensive player of the year, scored 22 points to lead the Bluejays to their sixth win in seven games. Baylor Scheierman made five three-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Princeton shook up brackets everywhere by beating No. 2 seed Arizona in the first round, then blew out seventh-seeded Missouri last weekend in Sacramento, Calif.

The Tigers (23-9) were led by Ryan Langborg with 26 points and Ivy League player of the year Tosan Evbuomwan with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Princeton, playing in its first Sweet 16 since 1967, was hoping to become the first Ivy League champion to make the Elite Eight since Penn's Final Four run in 1979, the first Tigers squad to reach the Final Four since Bill Bradley led them there in 1965, and the second consecutive No. 15 seed to play in a regional final. Saint Peter's last year became the first 15 seed to achieve that feat.

