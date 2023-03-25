Marriages

George Johnson, 31, and Markeisha Johnson, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Anthony, 52, of White Hall and Fatimaah Carmichael, 48, of Little Rock.

Luis Martinez Castro, 36, and San Juanita Lopez Hernandez, 42, both of Little Rock.

Scott Filek, 47, and Jocelyn Calamdag, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Abler, 27, and Alice Termure, 29, both of Little Rock.

Pavithran Indira, 27, of Little Rock and Morgan Johnson, 27, of North Little Rock.

Brady Smith, 27, and Emma Henson, 26, both of Cabot.

Maxwell De Young, 33, of North Little Rock and Sarah Rawlinson, 32, of Little Rock.

Tony Burnett, 51, and Lisa Toms, 55, both of North Little Rock.

William Rigsby, 36, and Emily Grizzard, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Martin Sanady, 61, and Linda Proetz, 68, both of Little Rock.

Kevontae Carter, 25, and Mya McClellan, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Jareth Snow, 34, and Tara Stackhouse, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1053. Linda Scarborough v. Jamarrick Scarborough.

23-1054. Heather Garrett v. Sean Garrett.

23-1058. Daniel Wright Jr. v. Tamekia Wright.

23-1059. Lakiesta Evans v. Terry Evans.