Five people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

John Ward, 34, of 2701 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Ward was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Lincoln

Jereme Baffuna, 32, of 19433 N. Skylight Mountain Road in Cane Hill, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, first-degree assault and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Baffuna was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Springdale

Eduardo Silva-Sanchez, 37, of 1014 N. Jefferson St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree assault and residential burglary. Silva-Sanchez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Gerson Pana-Maquin, 18, of 218 Raedels Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape -- forcible fondling. Pana-Maquin was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Juan Badillo-Garay, 20, of 1958 Topaz Circle in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with second-degree domestic battery. Badillo-Garay was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.