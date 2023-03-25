Sections
Fort Smith Police Department: One person dead in suspected homicide

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:30 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- Authorities are investigating a suspected Friday night homicide, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Around 10:17 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 9000 block of Rogers Avenue and found one deceased female, the release said.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to the release.

Police said the investigation is underway, and more information will be released when available.

The department is requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to call police.

