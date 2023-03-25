Sean Shepherd, a wildlife manager in Salida, Colo., said a couple "did the right thing by making noise and shining a light" after a mountain lion clawed a man's head while he and his wife were soaking in a hot tub, leaving superficial scratches.

Robert Castillo, of Minnesota, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of his wife with a hunting knife during a Bible study session in a St. Paul home.

Yesenia Ramirez was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison and her boyfriend got five years for kidnapping a 3-month-old baby from a San Jose, Calif., home after she met the boy's family through church in what the police chief called "a parent's worst nightmare."

James Craig, a Colorado dentist, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after his wife died after being taken off life support in her third trip to the hospital in a month, with police believing he laced her protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide so he could be with another woman.

Gregory Auzenne, a doctor in Meridian, Miss., said he'll "work harder than ever to be a better person" as he avoided jail and got five years' probation, a fine and a restitution order for participating in a national fraud that utilized preprinted prescription forms and cost insurers millions.

James Faulk, former coroner of Hancock County, Miss., was indicted on charges of embezzlement, false representations to defraud the government and alteration of records, and he was issued a demand letter for $22,000.

Gary Muehlberg, 74, of Missouri, dubbed the "Package Killer" for disposing of bodies in a variety of containers, was handed two life sentences after admitting he killed two women in the St. Louis area 30 years ago, bringing his total to three murders as he awaits a hearing in a fourth case.

Kofi Osei, of Massachusetts, was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for helping steal millions of dollars from hundreds of people in online romance scams, often regaling the victims with stories of oil rig explosions and foreign jails.

Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the Illinois village of Lake in the Hills, said her dream has become "a nightmare no businessperson could have anticipated" and she's likely to close in the wake of "horrific attacks" linked to plans for a drag show event.