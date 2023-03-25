Klassy Bridgette seeking another in Purple Martin

HOT SPRINGS -- Four of a kind for Klassy Bridgette would come after cashing another big pot at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

The meet's first of two three-time winners, Klassy Bridgette can score her second Oaklawn stakes victory and trainer Chris Hartman's second this month in the $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes. With second-leading rider Francisco Arrieta, she breaks from the rail post in a field of six 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs.

One of the meet's earliest winners on Dec. 11, Klassy Bridgette repeated in her first start as a 3-year-old Jan. 11, so encouraging Hartman that he wheeled her back in the $150,000 Dixie Belle on Feb. 11. Catching a muddy track for the second time in Hot Springs, Klassy Bridgette won by a neck over Pate with 10 lengths separating the top four finishers.

Twice second in Kentucky before coming to Oaklawn, Klassy Bridgette shows two maintenance works since the Dixie Belle. Stablemate Tejano Twist, with similar owners, won the Grade III $200,000 Whitmore Stakes on March 18.

The Purple Martin falls a week before a stakes buffet with major races Friday and April 2 sandwiched between the Grade I Arkansas Derby and three other stakes on April Fool's Day at the track.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott sends out the program favorite in the Purple Martin. Socially Selective is 7-5 off a single race, beating a Godolphin-owned stablemate by more than seven lengths Aug. 17 at Saratoga. Ridden that day by Jose Lezcano, the chestnut filly gets defending track champion David Cabrera at jockey and breaks from post four.

Already halfway there, Nine Thirty Stable today can recoup the $95,000 it shelled out for Socially Selective at an October 2021 yearling sale. Her seven workouts since Jan. 30, four best-of-the-morning times included, are over the deep Payson Park Training Center in Florida used by such trainers as Mott and Todd Pletcher with layup horses.

Two others to consider, both from top stables, are Brad Cox-trained Key of Life and Steve Asmussen-raced Topsy.

Key of Life, 7-2 from post five with Isaac Castillo aboard, placed third in the Dixie Belle, her first start as a 3-year-old after a juvenile season in which she won three times, including a Keeneland stake. Mo Town's daughter fetched $350,000 in April 2022 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales of 2-year-olds in training with local horseman Staton Flurry signing the ticket. Adding Gregory Hoffman to the ownership team, Key of Life notched a five-furlong breeze in 1:00 (second of 25 at the distance) on March 13.

Topsy has won twice at Fair Grounds for longtime Asmussen clients Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, who paid $225,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales and for whom the Hall of Fame trainer developed champion sprinter and multiple Oaklawn winner Mitole. Bee Jersey won at Oaklawn and in the Grade I Metropolitan Mile for breeder Charles Fipke in 2018. Rafael Bejarano rides Topsy (4-1) from post six with a 7-pound break from Klassy Bridgette and one other starter.

Trainer David Gomez is represented by regional shippers Addi Bug and Izatiz, the latter coming off consecutive stakes wins at Sam Houston.

The Purple Martin, 10th of 11 races on the card, is set for 5:25 p.m.