Preserve democracy

It’s hard to fathom why our Republican leaders and friends want to govern with absolute power and call it “freedom.” Freedom is not banning books, restricting voting, overturning a free and fair election, or denying medical treatment for any group or disease. Freedom isn’t controlling what women can do with their bodies. Freedom isn’t canceling another race or group. Freedom isn’t giving vouchers to the already rich so their students can “LEARN” without fear, or regulating what teachers can teach. Freedom isn’t reducing financial assistance to the jobless, or lowering Medicare or Social Security benefits.

If giving up freedom of choice is your definition of freedom, you should ask the people from 1930s and ’40s Germany what life was like, or the people of Russia currently living under Vladimir Putin’s rule.

When one group is forced to give up its freedoms, the rest of us will be asked to do the same. Soon our freedoms will fall like dominoes. Losing rights/freedoms is the first step toward an autocratic government. We need to ask ourselves what we are willing to give up to cede power to those who govern.

I am okay with being “woke” and living in a democracy where everyone has a chance to live as they please. True freedom comes from a place of empathy and fairness where all people are treated with dignity and respect. It isn’t restricting the choices of others or enacting unjust laws without input from citizens. It isn’t locking up librarians, teachers, doctors or one’s opponents. It is hopeful and just. It is encouraging and allows all of us to live and work together to fulfill the promise of America.

We need to ask ourselves what we value, what rights are important to us, and whether we want to live in a democracy or an autocracy. I am hoping our legislators re-examine their priorities and choose democracy over autocracy and power. Otherwise, we must use our freedom at the ballot box to preserve our democracy.

DORRIE MECKES

Cabot

Change school’s name

As a former teacher of Seventh Street Elementary, I have a name change that should be considered. It was used before Seventh Street Elementary. It was called Abraham Lincoln Elementary. I first taught there in 1969 when my husband was in Vietnam. Abraham Lincoln did more for Blacks than any president. He was president during the Civil War that was fought to stop slavery in the United States. President Lincoln, under his administration, issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed the slaves. You can also say he died for his beliefs.

My husband and I returned to Arkansas after his service in the military. I again returned to teach at Abraham Lincoln Elementary and taught 28 of my 30 years at Seventh Street. I retired in 2004. Seventh Street was a wonderful school during my time there. We had excellent teachers and principals and wonderful students who performed well on tests.

I again put my support for the name change back to Abraham Lincoln Elementary!

MARY NELL BLACKWELL

Sherwood

No Trump, no Biden

Republicans or Democrats might not like this. Americans will. It’s time for NTNB. No Trump, No Biden. Let that sink in. What if the 2024 presidential election rolls around and those two names are not on the ballot?

Who would benefit from such a shocking proposal? Everybody.

Both political parties would be free to present new candidates. This time someone to vote for. Next winner, the news media. Over the last few years, it seems the media have proven they have no regard for ethics or truth. Profit and capturing an audience mean far more to company stockholders. A whole new lineup of candidates to divide dim-witted viewers. Works great! Get rich. Ask any Fox or CNN news host.

Next winners are President Biden and former President Trump. Biden is ready to get out before he’s carried out on a stretcher; Trump, before he goes out in handcuffs for treason, or a long list of local, state and federal crimes.

Now is the time for NTNB. So how do we do it? How can we the people speak to a small handful of king-makers? There is an urgent need for pragmatic common-sense leadership. America is out of time, folks. Tomorrow we could be in one of four wars, or all at once. America’s enemies are empowered and tempted by our divisions. Many of our elected representatives swear proven lies are true. Where are our leaders? Self-serving liars can’t help us solve long-term complex problems. Have we surrendered common sense and truth?

Make it happen, people. NTNB. Clear the slate and start again, GOP and DNC. Voters write in and tell us how. And a reminder to the MAGA people: You can have Trump or the White House. You can’t have both. The American people have spoken.

SPENCER BAKER

Little Rock



