LOUISVILLE 72,

MISSISSIPPI 62

SEATTLE -- Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points to help fifth-seeded Louisville beat No. 8 seed Mississippi and advance to the final of the Seattle 4 Region.

The Cardinals (26-11) will face second-seed Iowa on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

It's the fifth consecutive year that Louisville reached at least the Elite Eight. Expectations were high for the Cardinals under Coach Jeff Walz to start the season as the team was ranked seventh in The Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll. With many new players, the Cardinals lost four out of six games in late November and early December.

Walz wasn't concerned. The team started to get more comfortable on the court and made a run to the finals of the ACC Tournament, where they lost to Virginia Tech.

On Friday, the Cardinals were met with a stiff challenge from upstart Mississippi.

The Rebels (25-9) hadn't advanced this far since 2007, when the team made its fifth Elite Eight in program history. They were looking to become only the second No. 8 seed to reach a regional final, joining Southwest Missouri State, which did it in 1992.

Marquesha Davis and Myah Taylor each scored 19 points to lead Ole Miss.

