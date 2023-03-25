Sections
Man dies in collision on Fort Smith road

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:57 a.m.

One man was killed in a collision in Fort Smith on Thursday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from Fort Smith police.

Bill Morgan, 67, of Fort Smith, was driving a 2000 Chrysler van west on Brooken Hill Drive about 5:55 p.m. when his vehicle veered into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a 2021 Chevrolet, fatally injuring Morgan, the report says.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Man dies in collision on Fort Smith road

