Migrants rescued from train car in Texas; 2 dead

UVALDE, Texas -- Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized Friday after police in South Texas received a call that they were "suffocating" in a freight train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and stopped the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of all of those hospitalized was not immediately known. University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it had received two male patients, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Union Pacific railroad said in a statement that the people were found in two train cars: 12 in a shipping container and three in a hopper car. The two people who died were in the shipping container, the statement said.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the San Antonio-Express News that dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. from an unknown person seeking help. The train was stopped near the town of Knippa, which is less than 100 miles from the southern border.

"We're still trying to determine if it was from someone inside the car," Rodriguez said. "We're assuming it was from inside one of the cars."

Last summer, more than 50 migrants died after dozens of people were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. The tragedy was the nation's deadliest smuggling episode on America's southern border, which led to officials vowing to step up policing efforts.

Migrants routinely travel through Uvalde, leading to high-speed vehicle pursuits that put schools in the area on lockdown. After the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde last May, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas lawmakers concluded in a report that the frequency of the lockdowns may have led to a "diminished sense of vigilance" about security.

Uvalde police said Union Pacific would lead the investigation. A spokesperson for Union Pacific did not immediately comment Friday night.