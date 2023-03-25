



California prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who co-created the Cartoon Network animated series "Rick and Morty" and provided the voices of the title characters. Orange County district attorney's spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped this week "due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt." Roiland responded on Twitter: "I have always known that these claims were false -- and I never had any doubt that this day would come," he said. "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process." He added that he is "disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.'" Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. She was not identified in court documents. Roiland created "Rick and Morty," the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, with Dan Harmon. It has aired for six seasons as part of the Cartoon Network's Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and it has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network cut ties with Roiland when the charges were reported and said his roles would be recast. 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals, which produce two other series Roiland worked on, did the same. The companies declined to comment this week. Roiland said he's "determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen said he's recovering from an attack outside the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach this month while he was in Florida to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Police arrested a 19-year-old man but said they don't know the motive for the attack. Allen, 59, who lost his left arm in a car crash in 1984, said he's thankful for all the support he has gotten from fans. He said he's also relieved that his wife, Lauren, wasn't with him when the incident occurred, and that they are now "working on recovering in a safe space." In a photo posted on Instagram, Allen was wearing a blue Fort Lauderdale police T-shirt.





Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month, March 2023, outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





