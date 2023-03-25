Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney in New York; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Homeland Security secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; Bill Bratton, former New York City police commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Warner; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press