Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News shows

News shows

March 25, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney in New York; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Homeland Security secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; Bill Bratton, former New York City police commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Warner; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT