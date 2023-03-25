No. 1 Tigers win big in finale, take series from Arkansas

A break between games did little to cool LSU’s offense Saturday.

The top-ranked Tigers defeated third-ranked Arkansas 14-5 in the second game of a doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium to win the three-game series. LSU won 12-2 in seven innings earlier in the day.

The Tigers (21-3, 4-2 SEC) won a series over Arkansas for the first time since 2018.

More from WholeHogSports: Recap from Game 1 of doubleheader

Tommy White hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the sixth inning, to help power LSU. White finished with 7 RBI.

The Tigers out-hit Arkansas 11-9. They recorded 26 runs and 27 hits in 14 innings during the doubleheader.

Arkansas (20-4, 4-2) briefly led twice in the finale. Jared Wegner hit a solo home run and Caleb Cali drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead, and Arkansas went ahead 4-2 in the third inning on a two-run double by Cali.

Wegner hit a first-inning home run during each game of the doubleheader. He leads the team with 11 home runs.

LSU had an answer in the bottom of each inning that included a run by the Razorbacks. Dylan Crews hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first against Arkansas starter Cody Adcock, and Crews added an RBI single and scored in the third to tie the game 4-4.

The center fielder, who is ranked the best prospect for this year’s MLB Draft by Baseball America, went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and walked once in the nightcap. He extended his hitting streak to 22 games.

Crews finished the series 8 for 13 with 7 runs and 7 RBI. He homered in every game and improved his SEC-leading batting average to .531.

LSU took command during a six-run fourth inning. Jordan Thompson tripled to lead off and scored on an error by Arkansas shortstop John Bolton to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead. Gavin Dugas hit a two-run home run and White hit a three-run homer with one out to extend the Tigers' lead to 10-4.

Pinch hitter Reese Robinett had a fielder’s choice RBI with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to cut LSU’s lead to 10-5.

Both teams leaned heavily on their bullpen after the starters were chased in the third inning. Adcock allowed 4 runs, 3 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 2 during a 44-pitch, 2 1/3-inning start for the Razorbacks.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd allowed 4 runs, 4 hits and 5 walks, and struck out 3 during his 76-pitch, 2-inning start. He was lifted after the first three Arkansas hitters reached in the third.

Left-hander Griffin Herring steadied things during a two-inning relief appearance for the Tigers, and right-hander Garrett Edwards pitched four scoreless innings.

Arkansas left-hander Zack Morris took the loss after the Tigers scored 4 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits and 1 walk against him in 1 inning.

Arkansas right-hander Dylan Carter allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 4 hits and 3 walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Freshman right-handers Ben Bybee and Christian Foutch combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief for the Razorbacks. Bybee, a mid-week starter, pitched two innings in his first appearance in an SEC game.

Arkansas is scheduled to return home for a game against Nebraska-Omaha on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Razorbacks will return to SEC play next week for a three-game series against No. 25. Alabama that is scheduled to begin Friday.