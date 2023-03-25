OPINION | H.D. McCarty: One moment changed life for a young, rowdy musician

It was exactly 73 years ago this week that I did the one thing that transformed me from playing god to having a relationship with the true living God. The main thing that brought me to the church I attended was their sponsoring of a Boy Scout troop that I joined. I was baptized by immersion on an Easter Sunday, but knowing Jesus Christ personally never entered my mind.

Being heavily influenced by World War II, I was living to become a fighter pilot, but while I waited for that, I determined I would become the best jazz drummer in Dallas. My musical friends and I played for money all over the city. From a jazz quartet to a big band of 14 or 15 players we were always ready to play if the pay was good enough. I studied professionally, both drums and French horn, and already had a scholarship offer from Southern Methodist University.

I'm embarrassed now (even at 90 years of age) as I think of all the pranks we pulled off, the damage to property we did, the places we shouldn't have been and the people we made life difficult for. We took a degree of pride in the label we were called by our fellow students -- at least the ones who knew -- "the Filthy Four"! It would have been a shocking bombshell then to think of "filthy H.D." becoming a "faithful Pastor McCarty."

I was dating a good-looking girl whose parents had a crisis that turned the family to the church, and all three of them started working on poor little me. After seven months of holding out, I was finally talked into a Bible study date. I liked the teacher and the study was fascinating ... and I sensed a sudden interest in me to know more about "my spiritual life."

After attending three weeks, the teacher asked if he could meet with me to catch me up on their studies. I said sure. I didn't expect a thing but having a talk with that young World War II veteran and seminary student. But he personally introduced me to the author of the Bible ... Jesus Christ! As we discussed life, the Bible, sin and love, my teacher asked "the key question." "Have you ever ever asked the Lord Jesus into your heart to be your Savior and Lord?"

I had never heard of such a thing! And no... I hadn't! Why would God want a place in my little life? The simple, overwhelming answer ... according to Scripture, he loves us and wants to give us his pardon, purpose, power and, above all, peace!

I have spent 73 years growing daily to build my relationship with the Lord Jesus. It gets better and better! Let me conclude with His word: "In the world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world!" (John 16:33). With deep thanksgiving, all of us who really know Jesus have overcome the world. Why don't you, my dear readers, take the step I took if you haven't already?