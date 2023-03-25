Other Days

100 years ago

March 25, 1923

DODD CITY -- A Ford touring car owned by John Quigley, well known sawmill man of Dodd City, looks like a hand-picked goose, having been picked clean by a herd of range cattle and goats. Mr. Quigley went to look over a piece of timber and left the car in the woods for several hours. When he came back a herd of range steers and goats, which were hard put for forage, were eating the upholstering and the top. They had pulled the seats out and had eaten the leatherette upholstery and then started on the back of the seats, which was about half gone. About a third of the top was left. It was evident that the steers had attacked the seats and the goats the top, for when Mr. Quigley returned a goat was standing on the engine hood taking big chunks out of the top. Other goats were consuming other portions of the car. Mr. Quigley will send his car to a garage for a new dress.

50 years ago

March 25, 1973

A random selection of Pulaski County residents will be polled by telephone starting Wednesday to determine their attitudes on drug abuse. ... The questionnaire to be used has 13 questions, including: "Should persons who misuse drugs be treated as criminals?" and "Should people who misuse drugs be treated as sick people?" The questionnaire also asks for opinions on the legalization of marijuana. ... Results of the study will be made public, and will be used to determine what approaches should be used in combating drug abuse.

25 years ago

March 25, 1998

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock held a groundbreaking celebration Tuesday for a $10 million building that will one day house science, mathematics and technology students. The Science and Education Building under construction will provide offices, classrooms and laboratories. The new facilities will house the UALR College of Education and the departments of computer science and mathematics of the College of Science and Engineering Technology.

10 years ago

March 25, 2013

About 40 people, including postal workers, their family members and other supporters, gathered at the main post office on East Capitol Avenue in Little Rock on Sunday to protest a plan to end Saturday mail delivery. ... The U.S. Postal Service last month announced a plan to end Saturday mail delivery, starting in August, as a way to save $2 billion a year. A spokesman said last week that the service officials will consider their next steps if President Barack Obama signs a spending measure passed by Congress that would mandate Saturday delivery. Among Arkansas' congressional delegation, Republican Reps. Tim Griffin, Steve Womack and Tom Cotton have called eliminating Saturday delivery a reasonable step toward shoring up the Postal Service's balance sheet, while Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Rick Crawford, both Republicans, and Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor have criticized the move.