Religion calendar

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, offers doughnuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m., a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sundays, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11. Lenten series on the musical "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at firstlutheranlr.com. Mid-Week Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, preceded by dinner at 6 p.m. in the Luther Building. Everyone welcome. (501) 372-1023.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. Lenten Services at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. A light lunch follows the noon service. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 8500 Woodson Lateral Road, Woodson, will have a Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. (501) 397-6197.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a contemplative Eucharist at 5 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent, organ recitals at 12:15 p.m., Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. and a class on Wendell Berry at 6:30 p.m. A healing Eucharist is held on the first Wednesday of the month in the Chapel at 5:30 p.m. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in Second Hall and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. (501) 227-0000.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with Evensong at 4 p.m. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. At 3 p.m. Sunday, there will also be a piano dedication concert featuring eight pianists of all ages who attend there, followed by a performance of Beethoven's "Choral Fantasy'' by the Chancel Choir. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sunday. "Celebrating Who We Are!" offers information for people wanting to explore Unitarian Universalism. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

