Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-7 (28.6%)

MEET 133-447 (29.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Megan's Clara in the first

BEST BET Street Art in the fifth

LONG SHOT Knocknerea in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MEGAN'S CLARA**** won her first race under the care of trainer Norm Casse by seven widening lengths, and she is entered back at a level where she cannot be claimed. SHELL SHOCK has finished no worse than fourth in her past five races, and she is taking a slight drop in class. WOOHOO JACKIE BLUE has not raced since October, but she broke her maiden at first asking last winter at Oaklawn and she appears to be training well.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Megan's ClaraCabreraCasse6-5

7 Shell ShockJuarezHartman3-1

2 Woohoo Jackie BlueArrietaSchultz9-2

5 Twirling TigressDe La CruzCates6-1

4 Frosted DiamondCastilloRichard10-1

3 Big JavaBejaranoLauer12-1

6 Berry GoodZimmermanBroberg15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

KNOCKNEREA** is unraced since November but fired fresh in her career debut at Indiana, and she may be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. BIDOFHONEY led past every pole but the last one in sharp return from vacation time, and she was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. I GOT A NAME led for better than six furlongs in a useful route race, and she should be finishing strong cutting back to a sprint.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 KnocknereaDe La CruzHaran6-1

2 BidofhoneyCastilloAsmussen9-5

5 I Got a NameBejaranoMorse3-1

8 TenzingBaileyMcBride9-2

7 Rowdy DaisyFuentesSmith5-1

4 Destiny's DreamSaezPrather15-1

9 LittledawilldooJordanMartin15-1

3 Court CostsBowenWilson20-1

1 Sweet Baby KateMedellinSoto30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

GET THROUGH** finished second at a higher claiming price two races back, and he had a rough trip when overmatched in a starter allowance last weekend. LIARS CLUB has finished second in three consecutive races at this condition, and he has good speed and may prove difficult to catch. JAY VEE BEE has improved in each of his three races at Turfway, and he was competitive at a higher level last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Get ThroughJuarezHartman5-2

8 Liars ClubCabreraDiodoro3-1

7 Jay Vee BeeBejaranoVan Berg6-1

2 Paid in FullBaileyHartlage9-2

1 Major ContenderAsmussenAsmussen8-1

4 Kiss PrincipalZimmermanDiodoro8-1

6 Mr CreedCastilloVillafranco8-1

5 Caballo FelizArrietaMcPeek10-1

4 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

THE HEIGHTS** was compromised by a sluggish start and wide trip in a deceptive third-place finish, and the lightly-raced and improving colt keeps a leading rider. GOLDEN BANDIT was caught inside the final yards in a sharp second-place sprint, and he has the pedigree to carry his speed this far. BREAD WINNER crossed the finish line only a length behind the top selection, despite breaking slowly from the gate.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 The HeightsArrietaSchultz3-1

3 Golden BanditSaezRosin7-2

7 Bread WinnerBejaranoAmoss4-1

8 SirCastilloMcPeek5-1

1 BriartownCabreraCalhoun6-1

5 Texas TedHiraldoBarkley8-1

4 Ben DreamingBowenDiVito12-1

2 Hallow PointAsmussenAsmussen12-1

6 ProchargerWalesMason20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

STREET ART*** has raced competitively at a higher level in southern California, and he has worked well in Hot Springs and will be in blinkers for the first time. RUM 'N TONIC ran a dull race as a beaten post-time favorite, but he was claimed by the leading stable and may make amends. FAMILY TRADITION has finished well in two local sprint races, and he is taking a significant drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Street ArtCastilloCox2-1

5 Rum 'N TonicZimmermanDiodoro3-1

6 Family TraditionJuarezBroberg4-1

9 Cole SpurCabreraMott6-1

1 American SmoothGonzalezBarkley8-1

4 Dialed a DameBazeSantamaria12-1

8 SaltaBowenPuhl12-1

7 Touch CodeArrietaCompton15-1

2 KoselioJordanGreen20-1

6 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

PEARCY ROAD** has kept the best company, and he holds a Beyer figure advantage, despite breaking slowly in all three of his races. STUCK N SNOW may be a two-time beaten favorite, but he has good speed and is a threat to lead from gate to wire. EV'S SHERMAN had an improved workout since his last race, and he was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Pearcy RoadCastilloPrather2-1

2 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel5-2

9 Ev's ShermanJordanVillafranco9-2

4 Table MoneyAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 ChalecoWalesWitt8-1

6 Arkansas ZongHTorresDison15-1

3 MoneystrikeSaezWilson20-1

7 Four DiceFuentesSoto20-1

7 Purse $43,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

GOOD PENNY** won at a slightly higher price in December, and she is spotted well after two competitive races against better. BIG BAD DIVA has won 5 of 11 races on a fast track, and her natural speed puts her in position to win entering the stretch. GIANNA'S GIFT has finished behind the top selection in two races at the meeting, and she has route speed and must be respected.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Good PennyArrietaContreras8-5

1 Big Bad DivaJuarezSchultz5-2

8 Gianna's GiftDe La CruzContreras4-1

4 UndecodedCabreraMartin8-1

5 SquillionsZimmermanBroberg12-1

3 WaterworksBejaranoLitfin12-1

2 Ipsum GratusSaezMcKnight12-1

6 Right TrappeBowenPuhl15-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

DEBATER** contested the pace alongside the odds-on winner in a sharp second-place debut, and typical second out improvement will make him tough to beat. SKYPED is a four-time second-place finisher, and he owns the field's fastest Beyer figure. SHAKE UP ran a good race just two races back, and he keeps top rider Francisco Arrieta.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 DebaterTrianaGonzalez7-2

2 SkypedBorelBorel3-1

5 Shake UpArrietaCalhoun9-2

4 Time AndbeyondBejaranoMoquett5-2

7 KissofthenileCabreraVillafranco8-1

8 PepperonikidCastilloPrather12-1

3 Flashy LoverHTorresDison15-1

9 RudianoPusacLoy20-1

6 Paid DoubleBowenJackson30-1

9 Purse $43,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

BIOGENIC BABE** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with an authoritative five-length maiden win. IT TAKES HEART is taking a slight drop after a narrow loss at Fair Grounds, and she has a solid chance if able to rate in a field with several front-runners. ALWAYS ANGELS was a clear optional claiming winner back in January, and her last race on a muddy track is a throw out.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Biogenic BabeZimmermanDiodoro3-1

1 It Takes HeartCabreraCalhoun7-2

2 Always AngelsSaezOrtiz4-1

9 Yolanda WhoBejaranoAmoss9-2

5 Sunset PaynterGonzalezKnott12-1

4 Proud MuleJuarezHollendorfer8-1

8 Ring TwiceEramiaVon Hemel10-1

6 Pioneer ParadeArrietaDiVito12-1

10 Saltwater GypsyHiraldoMoysey15-1

7 CrackalackingCastilloShorter20-1

10 The Purple Martin. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

SOCIALLY SELECTIVE*** finished full of run while in hand in a seven-length debut win last summer at Saratoga, and she appears to be working smartly for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. KLASSY BRIDGETTE has won all three of her races at the meeting, including the $150,000 Dixie Belle. KEY OF LIFE easily won a sprint stake last fall at Keeneland, and she finished third over a muddy track in the Dixie Belle.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Socially SelectiveCabreraMott7-5

1 Klassy BridgetteArrietaHartman5-2

5 Key of LifeCastilloCox7-2

6 TopsyBejaranoAsmussen4-1

3 IzatizMelanconGomez20-1

2 Addi BugHTorresGomez20-1

11 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

RYVIT** was stake-placed as a juvenile, and he has worked well since a troubled return Feb. 18. HEY EUGENE has a series of bullet works leading up to his debut, and trainer Mike Maker is having a good meeting. MY UNCLE LEON finished second behind a front-running winner in his 2023 debut, and he has recorded two good subsequent breezes.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen5-2

7 Hey EugeneCastilloMaker3-1

5 My Uncle LeonCabreraLukas7-2

4 Bolt From HeavenJuarezHartman8-1

12 DarioMichelMcPeek10-1

2 Offshore TitheZimmermanDiodoro12-1

10 Sharp StickArrietaDiVito15-1

9 Bad LarryBejaranoAsmussen15-1

8 HineniGonzalezZito20-1

11 Violent RiverDe La CruzLitfin20-1

1 Swift CustomHarrCates20-1

6 Moon ConnectionBaileyLitfin30-1