Severe weather halts Oaklawn card

HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort canceled its last two live races Friday because of severe weather in the area.

It was the first weather-related races lost at the track since Feb. 4-6, 2022, following a cancellation Jan. 21 during its first season with a December start. The four days were made up and a 66-day season completed.

A crowd estimated at 4,200 attended Friday’s card, same as Thursday. Money wagered inside the track on the local product was slightly up over Thursday’s totals.

Conditions deteriorated after only 30 horses were timed in morning workouts.

The Oaklawn season runs through Saturday, May 6, coinciding with the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. With no previous weather stoppages this season, the track traditionally add extra races as days become longer. First post today is 12:35 p.m.