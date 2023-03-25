BASEBALL

UALR's series opener vs. Lindenwood postponed

Excessive rain throughout Friday forced the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to push its Ohio Valley Conference opener to this afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. The Trojans will play a doubleheader against Lindenwood beginning at 1 p.m. today, with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

UALR will wrap its three-game set against the Lions Sunday at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Arkansas women in 9th place

The University of Arkansas women's team shot a 9-over 297 on Friday and sit in ninth place after the first round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.

Reagan Zbliski shot an even-par 72 to pace the Razorbacks and is in a tie for 13th place individually. Miriam Ayora shot a 2-over 74, while Kajal Mistry shot a 3-over 75, Meghan Royal had a 4-over 76 and Julia Gregg shot a 10-over 82.

Auburn leads the team standings at 11-under 277. The Tigers are followed by Florida (288), Virginia (289), South Carolina (290), Georgia (294) and Alabama (294).

BOWLING

ASU advances to semfiinals

The Arkansas State University women's team defeated Tulane and Stephen F. Austin on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Southland Bowling League Championship in Rowlett, Texas.

Arkansas State opened with a 2-0 mega-match victory over Tulane, which included a 1,009-906 victory in the traditional match. Emma Stull paced the Red Wolves with a game-high 233 pins. ASU won the Baker match three games to two.

Arkansas State was down 2-1 in the Baker total pinfall portion of its match against Stephen F. Austin, but rallied to clinch the match by winning four games in a row. That was after the Red Wolves won the traditional match 1,007-985.

ASU will face Sam Houston State in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Central today.

SOFTBALL

UCA wins at North Alabama

Left fielder Tremere Harris went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored from the leadoff spot Friday to guide the University of Central Arkansas to a 9-2 victory over North Alabama in Florence, Ala.

Harris got the scoring started for the Bears in a four-run third inning, hitting a double the scored Jenna Wildeman. She then scored on an RBI single from Madi Young and Morgan Nelson added a two-run home run.

The Bears got an RBI single from Harris and an RBI groundout from Kylie Griffin to push the lead to 6-1. Mary Brown hit a solo home run in the fifth and Wildeman scored in the sixth when Griffin was forced out on a fielder's choice to make it 8-1. Josie Willingham added an RBI double in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Jordan Johnson (9-3) threw a complete game in the circle for Central Arkansas, allowing both North Alabama runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

UCA and North Alabama will play a doubleheader today beginning at 1 p.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services