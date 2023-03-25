Super Quiz: American Geography

1. Since 1921, this city has been the home of the Miss America pageant.

2. Name the largest park in Manhattan.

3. The fishhook shape of this Atlantic resort area is easily recognized on a map.

4. Identify the largest body of saltwater in North America.

5. Which state borders the St. Lawrence River?

6. This city inspired the U.S. version of the board game Monopoly.

7. In which city is Yale University?

8. Old Faithful is found in this national park.

9. This city was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

ANSWERS

1. Atlantic City, N.J.

2. Central Park

3. Cape Cod

4. Great Salt Lake

5. New York state

6. Atlantic City

7. New Haven, Conn.

8. Yellowstone National Park

9. Richmond, Va.