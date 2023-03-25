Tempest in the 10th





Two Arkansas pitchers dueled college baseball's most dominant pitcher and shut down the nation's highest-scoring lineup Friday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Left-handers Hunter Hollan and Hagen Smith combined to pitch all 10 innings of the third-ranked Razorbacks' 9-3 victory over top-ranked LSU.

Arkansas (20-2, 4-0 SEC) won its 15th consecutive game and handed the Tigers (19-3, 2-2) their first home loss. The teams are scheduled to conclude their series today with a doubleheader. Game times are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

After Hollan and Smith combined to hold the Tigers to one run in regulation, the Razorbacks' hitters broke through against the LSU bullpen with an eight-run 10th inning.

Freshman pinch-hitter Reese Robinett hit a three-run home run with one out to put Arkansas ahead 4-1, and sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs added a two-out grand slam in the top of the 10th.

Robinett's home run was measured 421 feet to left-center field. Diggs' 396-foot homer was pulled to right-center field.

Robinett had the first pinch-hit homer by a Razorback since Charlie Welch against Nebraska during the decisive game of the 2021 NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

"You couldn't ask for anything more," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "You have a freshman pinch-hitting on the road at LSU, and the first time he swung the bat he hit it 400 [feet] opposite field to give us a three-run lead.

"I'm just glad we kept tacking on runs because I felt like we needed to keep scoring. I've been a part of a lot of games down here and no lead is safe."

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews, a top-rated prospect for this year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit a two-run home run against Smith in the bottom of the 10th, but the Tigers did not threaten beyond that.

Smith, who was Arkansas' No. 1 starter until he moved to the bullpen last week, threw 80 pitches during his 4 2/3-inning relief appearance that included 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Hollan allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 7 during an 87-pitch start that lasted 5 1/3 innings.

The Tigers averaged 11 runs through their first 21 games.

"If you ask anybody in our lineup if they had to face me and Hagen ... it's not a fun combo," said Hollan, who added, "It's definitely a hard task."

Hollan and Smith were as effective as LSU right-hander Paul Skenes, who entered with college baseball's lowest WHIP and highest strikeout total, and shut down the Razorbacks for most of his seven innings.

Skenes allowed 1 run, walked 3 and struck out 12. He threw 105 pitches and his fastball touched 102 mph.

"It was two good teams going at it," LSU Coach Jay Johnson said. "You can't ask for a better performance than what Paul Skenes delivered today; it was complete domination.

"Unfortunately for us, Hunter Hollan was really good, and Hagen Smith is a guy we really had a hard time with last year. You have to credit those guys for executing pitches."

Arkansas broke through against Skenes in the fourth inning when Tavian Josenberger led off with a double, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Stovall to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

That score stood until LSU scored its first run on a one-out home run by nine-hole hitter Brady Neal in the eighth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases against Smith later in the inning, but Tre' Morgan popped up to Arkansas third baseman Harold Coll in foul ground to strand three base runners.

Smith worked well with runners on base in critical moments, including the sixth inning when he replaced Hollan with a runner on first base and one out. Smith struck out the Tigers' Nos. 2 and 3 hitters, Crews and Tommy White, to preserve a 1-0 lead.

"He's a crazy talent and it's awesome to be able to watch him pitch," Hollan said of Smith.

LSU also put two runners aboard against Smith in the seventh, but catcher Parker Rowland picked off Brayden Jobert at first base to end the inning with a runner in scoring position.

Van Horn said Smith, Rowland and first baseman Brady Slavens called the pick play.

"They have the option to call it," Van Horn said. "Brady, being a veteran, and Rowland throws really well from his knees -- he back picked and made a perfect throw.

"That was a big momentum killer at the time."

Jobert was one of two LSU base runners to be thrown out. Morgan tripled with two outs against Hollan in the fourth inning, but was tagged out easily by Hollan at home plate after he tried to score on a wild pitch that didn't get far from Rowland.

"It was a good job by the catcher and the pitcher, first off," Van Horn said. "Rowland didn't just sprint over to the ball and turn and panic and throw. He knew he had time and made a perfect throw to Hollan. [Morgan] didn't even get to the plate, so a big play."

The Razorbacks rarely threatened against Skenes, but drove up his pitch count when they drew three walks in the sixth inning. Skenes entered the game with four walks in 30 1/3 innings for the season.

Skenes struck out Slavens to strand the bases loaded in the sixth.

"Skenes was as advertised," Van Horn said. "I've never seen a better arm at this level. It's unbelievable."

Arkansas wasted a lead-off single by Stovall in the top of the ninth inning against LSU reliever Chase Shores. Smith struck out all three hitters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.

Diggs walked to lead off the 10th against Shores. After a pitching change to right-hander Christian Little, Rowland walked with one out to bring Robinett to the plate.

On a 1-0 pitch, Robinett drove a 95-mph fastball the opposite way. The swing had an exit velocity of 104 mph.

It was Robinett's second career home run. He homered for the first time during the fourth inning against Southeast Missouri State three days earlier.

"I felt really good in the mid-week game ... and then today I feel really comfortable at the plate," Robinett said.

Arkansas sent 11 batters to the plate in the 10th inning. Slavens' sacrifice fly put the Razorbacks ahead 5-1, and Diggs hit his first career grand slam.

It was the second time in two games Arkansas batted around in an inning. The Razorbacks sent 13 batters to the plate during a 10-run sixth inning against SEMO.





Today’s games

NO. 3 ARKANSAS AT NO. 1 LSU

WHEN 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 19-2, 4-0 SEC; LSU 18-3, 2-2

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (4-0, 3.71 ERA), LSU RHP Ty Floyd (3-0. 2.25); Game 2: Arkansas TBA; LSU RHP Thatcher Hurd (2-0, 2.57)

TV/STREAMING Game 1: SEC Network; Game 2: SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS With rain storms expected Sunday, the teams will play two 9-inning games today. … Arkansas extended its streak of consecutive games with a home run to 17 on pinch hitter Reese Robinett’s 3-run shot in the 10th. Kendall Diggs followed later in the inning with the Hogs’ second grand slam of the season. … Arkansas SS John Bolton reached base with a sixth inning walk to extend his streak of reaching base to all 19 games he has played at the UA. … LF Jared Wegner had his 14-game hitting streak come to an end. He has hit safely in 19 of 21 games. … Arkansas hit .500 (2 for 4) with runners in scoring position, while LSU went 0 for 2. … Both teams struck out 15 times, with 7 of the Hogs looking and 2 of the Tigers looking. … The Tigers had two runners thrown out on the bases. Tre’ Morgan was tagged out at home by P Hunter Hollan after a pitch trickled away from C Parker Rowland in the fourth. Rowland picked Brayden Jobert off first base to end the seventh.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at LSU* (DH), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Nebraska-Omaha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Alabama*, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game













Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan gave up 3 hits Friday over 5 1/3 innings with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts in the No. 3 Razorbacks’ 9-3, 10-inning victory over No. 1 LSU at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. More photos at arkansasonline.com/325ualsu/. (AP/The Advocate/Michael Johnson)











Gallery: No. 3 Arkansas at No. 1 LSU, Game 1







