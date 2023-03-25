Troopers: Crash in Faulkner County kills man

One man was killed in a single-car crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Conway.

Daniel Eskandarian, 22, of Beebe, was killed in the crash around 2:48 p.m, according to the preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Eskandarian was driving east on I-40 in a 2016 Kia Soul. Near mile marker 134, the car went off the road to the left and slid sideways, the report said.

According to the crash report, the car then began overturning until it hit a tree.

The investigating officer noted that it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary reports posted by the Arkansas Department of Safety, Eskandarian's death was the 120th fatality as a result of a car wreck this year.