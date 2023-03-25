UAPB hosting science forum

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host the 106th annual meeting of the Arkansas Academy of Science and the 33rd annual UAPB Student-Faculty Research Forum on March 31 -- April 1.

Activities will occur in the STEM Building Conference Center, 1530 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive and the H.O. Clemmons Arena at UAPB. This is AAS's second time since 1995 to hold its annual meeting at UAPB, according to a news release.

The conference theme is innovation. Organizers anticipate 61 oral presentations and 85 poster presentations that cover agricultural sciences, aquaculture and fisheries, biological sciences, wildlife science and ecology; cell/molecular biology, chemistry; geology and geography, health sciences, physics, engineering, renewable energy, mathematics and statistics; psychology and social sciences; STEM education curriculum and instruction; business administration and human sciences.

The UAPB Student-Faculty Research Forum is an intricate part of sharing research results at UAPB. It paves the way for student development and the forum provides students and faculty the opportunity to present their research results and receive the proper recognition for excellence in research, according to the release.

"This event provides an opportunity to highlight many of our research areas," UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said. "Research is important in developing and enhancing our students' analytical skills while advancing their knowledge for graduate education and the workforce. The goal is to discover or create new or innovative approaches to help grow the economy while also helping to improve the quality of life, health, and well-being of citizens of the United States and beyond."

The theme, Innovation, serves as the basis for selecting this year's banquet speaker, Rebecca Todd, the grant writer for BioVentures LLC, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' technology commercialization arm.

Todd will speak on innovation research and technology transfer as foundations for developing and implementing impactful research, according to Ebo Tei, UAPB director of research and sponsored programs.

Todd assists the BioVentures executive team in creating competitive extramural funding proposals. In addition, she identifies opportunities and works with the executive team to craft applications and develop reports for post-award monitoring.

She has 14 years of experience helping innovative small businesses explore and respond to federal funding opportunities in the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer program.

Details: https://www.uapb.edu/administration/research_innovation_and_economic_development/office_of_research_and_sponsored_programs/annual_research_forum.aspx.