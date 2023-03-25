Utah limits teens’ social media time

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah on Thursday became the first state to sign into law legislation that attempts to limit teenagers’ access to social media sites.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a pair of measures that aim to limit when and where children can use social media and stop companies from luring kids to the sites.

Other states, including Arkansas, have similar bills in the works.

The law requires companies to give parents access to their children’s accounts, puts a curfew on social media and requires age verification for all Utah residents who want to use social media.

Cox cited more studies globally “showing there is causation between these poor outcomes, these poor mental health outcomes, and time spent on these social media and these apps.

“We remain very optimistic that we will be able to pass not just here in the state of Utah but across the country legislation that significantly changes the relationship of our children with these very destructive social media apps,” he said.