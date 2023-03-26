Ayana Gray’s “Beasts of Prey” series chosen for 2023 “If All Arkansas Read the Same Book program

Ayana Gray's "Beasts of Prey" series will be the featured work for the 2023 "If All Arkansas Read the Same Book," the Arkansas Center for the Book at the Arkansas State Library has announced.

Gray's debut novel, "Beasts of Prey," was published in the fall of 2021. "Beasts of Ruin," published in 2022, is the second novel in the series. In the series, fate binds a beast keeper and a warrior-in-training together as they unravel mysteries that threaten their home. The third novel in the series is forthcoming.

Gray is a bestselling young adult fantasy author and a lover of all things monsters, mythos and magic. Originally from Atlanta, she now lives in Little Rock.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the "If All Arkansas Read the Same Book" program will be live and in person.

Three events are planned for the summer, with more information available at a later date on the Arkansas State Library website: https://www.library.arkansas.gov/.

The events are scheduled for:

June 8: Fort Smith Public Library.

July 15: Cabot Public Library.

Aug. 5: Monticello Branch Library.

Admission to all events will be free and open to the public.

Copies of "Beasts of Prey" will soon be available at all public libraries in the state.