The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 15

Zarraelon Davey and Travion Hamilton, Clarendon, daughter.

Molly and Benjamin Casto, North Little Rock, twin daughter and son.

Brittany and Andrew Moring, Rison, son.

March 16

Sarah Fortner and Stuart Shenep, Little Rock, daughter.

March 17

Madyson Calhoun and Cody Spradlin, Bismarck, son.

Kattie and Matthew Persinger, Benton, son.

Tiuna and Matthew Anderson, Little Rock, daughter.

March 19

Julienne and Nicholas Thomas, Little Rock, daughter.

Brittany and Dustin Kelley, Alexander, twin daughter and son.

March 21

Lamonica Foster and Lee Jordan III, Little Rock, daughter.

March 22

Kynesha Harris and Marquise Boone, Little Rock, son.

Amber Niblet and Chris Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

March 17

Alicea De La Torre and Johnny Moore, Jacksonville, daughter.

March 20

Cassidy Zgonc and Ryan Benfield, Sheridan, son.

March 21

Whitney and Brett Baker, Jacksonville, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 10

Micah Clouse de Canaza and Jimmy Canaza Bustinza, Batesville, son.

March 15

Joi Anne Willis and Tevin Livingston, White Hall, son.

Renazha Marion-Gammon and Donte Hammonds, Jacksonville, daughter.

Kasey and Peyton Card, Little Rock, daughter.

March 16

Fatima Az-Souqi and Saleh Ayyeh, Little Rock, daughter.

March 17

Julie and Dylan Holstead, Little Rock, son.

Ebonie Platt and Marid Bey, Little Rock, daughter.

March 19

Tasia Citizen, Little Rock, son.

Marisa Borreca and Alexander Cameron, Little Rock, daughter.