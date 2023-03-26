The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
March 15
Zarraelon Davey and Travion Hamilton, Clarendon, daughter.
Molly and Benjamin Casto, North Little Rock, twin daughter and son.
Brittany and Andrew Moring, Rison, son.
March 16
Sarah Fortner and Stuart Shenep, Little Rock, daughter.
March 17
Madyson Calhoun and Cody Spradlin, Bismarck, son.
Kattie and Matthew Persinger, Benton, son.
Tiuna and Matthew Anderson, Little Rock, daughter.
March 19
Julienne and Nicholas Thomas, Little Rock, daughter.
Brittany and Dustin Kelley, Alexander, twin daughter and son.
March 21
Lamonica Foster and Lee Jordan III, Little Rock, daughter.
March 22
Kynesha Harris and Marquise Boone, Little Rock, son.
Amber Niblet and Chris Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
March 17
Alicea De La Torre and Johnny Moore, Jacksonville, daughter.
March 20
Cassidy Zgonc and Ryan Benfield, Sheridan, son.
March 21
Whitney and Brett Baker, Jacksonville, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 10
Micah Clouse de Canaza and Jimmy Canaza Bustinza, Batesville, son.
March 15
Joi Anne Willis and Tevin Livingston, White Hall, son.
Renazha Marion-Gammon and Donte Hammonds, Jacksonville, daughter.
Kasey and Peyton Card, Little Rock, daughter.
March 16
Fatima Az-Souqi and Saleh Ayyeh, Little Rock, daughter.
March 17
Julie and Dylan Holstead, Little Rock, son.
Ebonie Platt and Marid Bey, Little Rock, daughter.
March 19
Tasia Citizen, Little Rock, son.
Marisa Borreca and Alexander Cameron, Little Rock, daughter.