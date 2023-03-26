Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer | Today at 1:55 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 23501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $15,534,275.

Baldwin & Shell, 516 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $12,200,000.

TMG Construction, 10611 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $1,250,000.

Hy Road Construction, Inc., 1501 Main St., Little Rock, $230,000.

Metro Builders, 1121 Rushing Circle, Little Rock, $116,177.

Olan Asbury, 8500 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $97,393.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 127 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, $705,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 3021 Main St., Little Rock, $175,000.

McCarley Construction, 1815 N. Monroe St., Little Rock, $140,000.

River City Construction, 1810 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, $113,000.

Lyle Foster, 2508 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 1408 Loyola Drive, Little Rock, $90,000.

Calhoun Custom, 315 S. Park St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC., 25 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.

McCarley Construction, 125 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

