The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

811 E. 6th St., commercial, I-30 Truck Wash, 9:28 a.m. March 23, property value unknown.

72204

1505 S. Pine St., residential, Leroy Thompson, 8:51 a.m. March 17, property valued at $7,282.

3509 Asher Ave., residential, Michael Wilson, 12:46 p.m. March 17, property valued at $500.

4407 W. 12th St., commercial, Pic-Pac Liquor, 4:48 a.m. March 21, property valued at $8,530.

4108 W. 26th St., residential, Maddison Jones, 7:29 a.m. March 21, property valued at $2,300.

7715 Kanis Road, residential, Tim Timmons, 8:38 a.m. March 21, property valued at $351.

4101 Tatum St., residential, Shannon Acker, 3:31 p.m. March 21, property value unknown.

72205

1701 Junior Deputy Road, residential, Okeyma Hawkins, 4:21 a.m. March 19, property value unknown.

801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Ashia Conway, 12:43 p.m. March 19, property valued at $120.

1010 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Melissa Johnson, 1:56 p.m. March 19, property value unknown.

4819 Lee Ave., residential, Tyler Gildner, 10:33 a.m. March 20, property valued at $250.

72206

2301 Broadway, commercial, David's Restaurant, 5:57 a.m. March 19, property valued at $1,900.

4001 Pratt Remmel Road, commercial, Canteen Vending, 11:08 a.m. March 20, property valued at $20,001.

72207

7400 Cantrell Road, commercial, Shell Superstop, 4:12 a.m. March 17, property valued at $6,200.

72209

7501 Mabelvale Cutoff, commercial, Dollar General, 1:45 a.m. March 17, property valued at $950.

7414 Doyle Springs Road, commercial, Society, 7:10 a.m. March 17, property valued at $10,200.

7706 Mabelvale Cutoff, residential, Heriberto Tinajero, 7:19 a.m. March 18, property valued at $1,250.

6621 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Meyers Logistics, 10:19 a.m. March 20, property valued at $2,386.

7008 Morgan Dr., residential, Jameelah Meredith, 12:29 a.m. March 21, property value unknown.

4 N. Meadowcliff Cir., residential, Karen Unknown, 12:13 p.m. March 23, property value unknown.

72210

401 Colonel Glenn Plz., commercial, Ramos Alejandro, 8:08 a.m. March 18, property valued at $102,450.

72211

1221 Kaufman Road, residential, Jana Funderburk, 2:22 p.m. March 21, property value unknown.

72223

15515 Capitol Hill, residential, Augusta Silvey, 11:08 a.m. March 20, property valued at $19,001.

5000 Ives Road, residential, Elmon Henderson, 2:56 p.m. March 21, property value unknown.

72227

7700 Indian Trl., residential, Brittini Reynolds, 2:02 a.m. March 18, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72114

2301 Division St., residential, Cayla White, 12:41 a.m. March 11, property valued at $500.

1600 Pike Ave., residential, juvenile victim, 11:45 a.m. March 11, property valued at $550.

100 Melrose Dr., residential, Walker and Asia Hawkins, 2:23 p.m. March 14, property valued at $850.

72118

4204 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 5:04 a.m. March 10, property valued at $850.

3800 Joe K. Poch Road, residential, Jacob Hannah, 7:43 p.m. March 10, property valued at $13,000.

818 W. F Ave., residential, Jaquan Tiffith and Marcus McLaughlin, 12:34 p.m. March 11, property valued at $500.